Tolton boys basketball squeaks by Pembroke Hill to reach state final

SPRINGFIELD — Jevon Porter's second half exemplified the struggle that Tolton boys basketball had with Pembroke Hill in Friday's Class 4 semifinal.
The star senior forward played up to his 23 points per game and 12 rebounds per game standard in the first half with an effort reminiscent of prior games in the Trailblazers' state tournament trek. The Raiders opted to guard the 6-foot-11 Porter with just a single man, and the results spoke for themselves. He exerted his will with 13 points and eight rebounds in the game's opening 16 minutes to give Tolton a five-point halftime advantage.
But then fouls began to haunt Porter. He exited halftime with two fouls, and less than three minutes into the second half, Porter picked up two more to put him close to an early exit from one of the Blazers' biggest games of the year, which they would go on to barely win, 39-38.
Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne sat his leading scorer for nearly an entire quarter, allowing the rest of the rotation to try and fill the hole. Tolton held on in Porter's absence and built the Blazer lead to a game-high nine points midway through the fourth, but even when Porter reentered the contest, he was ineffective.
Porter paced all scorers with his first-half performance, but he did it on a 5-of-17 shooting performance, which kept Pembroke Hill close. He attempted just a single field goal and only scored one point in the second half.
But the one point was all Tolton needed to prevail and advance to the Class 4 state final in Springfield.
Tolton took its largest lead of the game with a nine-point margin off Aaron Rowe's alley-oop to Evens Appolon with just under five minutes remaining. But Pembroke Hill fought back with a 9-0 run to tie the game with a Max Sprott 3-pointer with 35 seconds to play.
On the Blazers' final offensive possession, Porter caught an entry pass from Appolon with under 10 seconds to play and drove to the rim, drawing a foul from Devin Conley with 4.3 seconds remaining.
He missed his first freebie, but a make on the second shot was enough to fend off overtime as Ben Miller's leaning 3 careened off the backboard as the buzzer sounded.
While Porter led all scorers with 14 points, the victory is a result of what the rest of the team did without him.
The offense looked stagnant at points with Tolton's height advantage negated with long absences from Porter and Appolon. Tolton didn't make a single 3-pointer and shot 33% from the field. Rowe and Tahki Chievous were the only two players to score before Appolon's alley-oop and finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, and shot a combined 9-18 from the field to sustain the Blazers on offense.
The defense worked more as a collective, holding the Raiders to their second-lowest scoring output of the season. In the first half, Pembroke Hill attempted 13 field goals compared to Tolton's 27 as the Blazers' aggressive defense racked up steals which led to fast break points.
By game's end, Tolton outstole Pembroke Hill 10-2 as Rowe led the way with four grabs.
Even when the Raiders had opportunities to shoot the ball, Tolton matched its steals total with its block count as Porter and Appolon each swatted four shots. Meanwhile, the smaller Pembroke Hill recorded no blocks.
Players who didn't make much noise in the stat sheet still made a major impact. Tre McCluney played big minutes guarding Devin Conley, the Raiders' leading scorer, while Will Fretwell, who was thrust into major minutes with Izaak Porter's injury plus the early foul trouble, valiantly defended the hoop against Quinton Conley and Darin Conley.
"Without them we don't win," Osborne said. "You look at the box score and neither one of them scored. They made heady plays, and those are just as important because those plays set other guys up to score."
The Raiders were also held to just a 33% shooting clip from the field. Devin Conley, who scored 23 points against Tolton in the previous meeting between the teams on Nov. 20, shot 2-11 from the field and was limited to four points.
While it wasn't the prettiest effort, it was the fundamentals and film study that allowed Tolton to win. The Blazers keyed in on the Conley brothers during film, and Osborne stressed the importance that Tolton had to "just guard" in order to win.
It's safe to say the Blazers are "just guarding," having held two teams in the state tournament to under 40 points. And if Tolton can just guard in one more contest, it will return to Columbia with a state championship trophy in tow.
But, it's easier said than done. Tolton will play Vashon, the top-ranked team in Class 4, at 8 p.m. Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield for all the marbles.