James Lee goes for the basket past Hickman’s Langston Stroupe

Tolton's James Lee, center, jumps toward the basket past Hickman’s Langston Stroupe (11) on Wednesday at Hickman in Columbia. Tolton beat Hickman 66-60.

 Caroline McCone/Missourian

Tolton boys basketball survived a late comeback attempt from Hickman to win 66-60 on Wednesday at Hickman.

The Trailblazers took an early lead, entering halftime up 32-21. The Kewpies fought their way back into the game, cutting the lead to six by the end of the third quarter and getting to within three with one minute left to play. But a stout Tolton defense in the final minute of play kept the Kewpies from taking the lead.

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

