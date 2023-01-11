Tolton boys basketball survived a late comeback attempt from Hickman to win 66-60 on Wednesday at Hickman.
The Trailblazers took an early lead, entering halftime up 32-21. The Kewpies fought their way back into the game, cutting the lead to six by the end of the third quarter and getting to within three with one minute left to play. But a stout Tolton defense in the final minute of play kept the Kewpies from taking the lead.
Tolton next faces Missouri Military Academy on Friday at Tolton.
Hickman next participates in the C.W. Stessman Invitational on Tuesday in Liberty.
Battle wrestling swept by Jefferson City
Battle boys and girls wrestling each suffered losses to Jefferson City at Battle.
The girls wrestled first, ultimately falling 27-12. The boys didn’t fair much better, losing 66-16 to the Jays.
The Spartans next wrestle Capital City on Wednesday at Battle.
Battle girls basketball defeats St. James, advance to title game
Battle girls basketball defeated St. James 62-57 in a semifinals of the California Girls Basketball Tournament in California, Missouri.
The Spartans will take on California in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.