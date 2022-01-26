On its face, Tolton boys basketball’s road trip two hours northeast into Quincy, Illinois, just across the Missouri border on the banks of Mississippi River, represented a business trip for the Trailblazers. The schedule shows two games and two results but doesn’t tell the story of the team’s weekend at the Quincy Shootout.
Wedged in between a Tropical Smoothie Cafe and a KFC in downtown Quincy lies St. Peter Cemetery. Within its grounds sits the grave of Venerable Father Augustus Tolton, whose name dons the school and jersey of every Trailblazer who visited his grave Saturday afternoon.
Between a lunch trip and the second leg of Tolton’s weekend doubleheader against Berkmar at Quincy High School, coach Jeremy Osborne took his team to Tolton’s memorial in downtown Quincy, a large stone cross in the middle of the cemetery.
Tolton’s gravesite holds a special place in Osborne’s heart. Quincy is Osborne’s hometown, and Saturday served as the third time he has taken his group to the tomb, using these visits to put basketball into perspective for his players, his coaches and himself.
“It’s just a reminder of the importance of why we’re here, why we’re able to be at this school and play the game we love but also the importance of our faith and our values,” Osborne said. “Just being able to go visit that and spend some time with such an important figure in history is really awesome.”
Tolton became the first publicly known Black priest to be ordained in the United States in 1886. He was born a slave in 1854, in Ralls County, Missouri, and escaped from slavery into Quincy when he was 8 years old. After his denial from every American seminary he applied to, Tolton studied in Rome before he returned to Quincy, where he became pastor for St. Joseph Catholic Church and school.
In June 2019, Pope Francis declared Tolton in the Catholic church, putting him on the formal process to sainthood.
The team spent 15 minutes at Tolton’s grave beforfe driving a half-mile south to Quincy High School to prep for its 6 p.m. game. Osborne, along with assistant coach and athletic director Gary Link, spoke during the visit.
Even though Osborne has visited the site many times, the importance of Tolton’s gravesite is never lost on the coach.
“I think it’s special every time,” Osborne said. “You’re visiting the (eponym) of the school. You know, first Black priest in America, a guy who fought through so much adversity, his faith never wavered.”
While Osborne has visited Tolton’s memorial many times, Saturday was the first time that many Trailblazers paid homage, including senior Tahki Chievous.
“I was just in awe,” Chievous said. “Just being there, it really touched me. I don’t know how to describe it. It just had this effect on me like, ‘Wow, I’m really here.’”
Senior Justin Boyer added that the whole weekend experience in Quincy brought perspective and ambition to the team’s final stretch.
“I feel like that tournament, just playing basketball and then going to the gravesite, motivates you,” Boyer said. “Being able to see that and know where it all came from and then going out and playing basketball for our school is motivational.”
One of the takeaways Osborne, Chievous and Boyer all shared from the experience was the value of Tolton’s servant-leadership and a hope to apply to the same altruism Tolton lived during his life.
“(Some takeaways were) sacrifice and believing in something that’s bigger than yourself,” Osborne said. “Those things are huge, and they play a key role in developing the whole person, not just the basketball player. You talk about character, you’re not going to find a man of better character than Father Tolton, so obviously I just want our guys to understand that.”
Tolton’s legacy lives on within the school and its various efforts to help out in the Columbia community. Every April 1, Tolton students participate in a day of service in commemoration of his birthday and are expected to complete 80 service hours by graduation.
On the quest for a Class 4 state championship, Osborne is hopeful that the team’s field trip sticks with his players and puts the game into perspective.
“Basketball’s just a small part of what you do; it’s not who you are,” Osborne said. “Character is much more important. (Part of that is) being able to show them that in person, show them the man that had it not been for him, you wouldn’t have the opportunity to play at Tolton Catholic.”