After a slow start, Tolton outscored Tennessee Prep Academy by 24 points in the second half to secure a 82-65 win on Day One of the Darius Miles Blood, Sweat and Tears Classic. Freshman guard Aaron Rowe scored 30 points for the Trailblazers in what was a solid performance.
"He's special," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "For a freshman point guard to be able to play at that high of a level, and then on top of that, be able to run a team... he's got a very, very bright future."
Four-star prospect Jevon Porter scored 20 points and did well to find his teammates in the corner for open 3-point shots.
The Blazers got off to a shaky start as the Diplomat Lions led 18-12 after the first quarter. Guard Elijah Bailey dropped 10 points in the first half and was a force defensively, getting multiple steals and stops for the Lions.
In the second quarter, Rowe started to heat up as Bailey scored 10 points in that quarter alone despite the Lions maintaining a 37-30 lead at halftime.
"We played about half a game," Osborne said. "It's always tough first game, especially when you have little to no scouting report."
Things started to click for the Blazers in the second half. Porter scored four quick points to start the half and forced a Lion timeout. The Blazers hit four 3s in the third quarter as they outscored the Lions 31 to 12, taking a 61-49 lead into the fourth and only increasing their lead from there.
After turnover troubles in the first half, the Blazers didn't commit any in the second.
"I thought we were more patient in the second half. We attacked when we needed to attack and made the extra pass when we needed to make the extra pass," Osborne said. "I thought our guys just competed, more so our press had a lot to do with that, getting out in transition and getting some easy buckets."
Osborne expects his team to continue to compete and execute.
"If we can do that, we can live with the results... let the chips fall where they may at the end of the day," Osborne said.