A mix of clutch performances and dominating play ensured a Tolton victory over Helias in the second annual Catholic Cup on Thursday at Oak Hills Golf Center in Jefferson City.
The Trailblazers won 3½-1½, avenging their loss to the Crusaders in the first cup match last season. The match was Ryder Cup style, with each team focused on winning the most holes in the nine-hole event as opposed to finishing with the lowest score. While the Catholic Cup isn’t your traditional style of golf match, coach Joe Bradley felt it was a worthwhile competition for the team.
“It’s fun for the guys,” Bradley said. “We have some big games coming up. Conference on Monday, districts in two weeks, and this is just a fantastic opportunity to play great competition. Plus, you put a trophy on the line, it’s fun playing for stuff.”
Both teams divided their players into five groups of two for the match, with one group playing alternate shot (teammates share one ball and take alternate shots), two playing best ball (teammates play their own ball and the lowest score out of the two is the team’s score for the hole) and two playing scramble (both teammates hit a ball and choose one for the next shot).
Tolton’s pairs of Cayden Roark and Sam Andrews, and Luke Robb and Logan Petersheim secured wins in both matches of scramble by margins of 2 and 1, and 3 and 2, respectively. Tolton also won one match of best ball and tied the other.
Roark and Andrews were two of the Trailblazers’ clutch performers of the evening. On the final hole of the match, up by one, the pair lost the ball that looked better off the tee.
The two had no choice but to go with Andrews’ shot, which lay roughly 250 yards away from the hole, while Helias’ players were already on the green.
“We didn’t think we could really pull it off,” Roark said.
However, a sharp layup from Roark up the right side was later followed by an approach to seven feet and a clutch putt from Andrews finding the cup, securing a crucial point for the Trailblazers.
“We played off each other well,” Andrews said. “If one of us made a bad shot, the other was there to lay it up.”
In traditionally a solo sport, the Ryder Cup style meant players didn’t have to face the pressure or stress of a bad shot alone. At hole three of Christian Rischer and Jake Thornburg’s alternate shot match, Thornburg was unable to get enough power behind his opening shot resulting in the ball plopping into the lake before the green.
After a brief conversation between the pair, Thornburg found redemption on the fourth hole, where he knocked in a putt from 15 feet. .
“Golf is really hard when you’re not playing your best,” Bradley said. “The cool thing about matchplay is that you can stay in it all day. Yeah, you might’ve got outshot on the previous hole, but they’re still only up by one. You still got a chance.”
The Catholic Cup is just one of many high points in the Trailblazers season thus far. With a fourth-place finish at the Helias Invitational and a school record setting score of 307 at the Tolton Invite, Bradley knows he has a special squad going into the end of the season.
“This is probably the best team we’ve had in our 11-year history,” Bradley said.