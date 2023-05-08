Tolton’s Garrett McIntosh stood 129 yards out from the 18th pin at Eagle Knoll Golf Club needing a birdie to win the individual MSHSAA Class 3 District 2 championship on Monday.
It was a shot McIntosh had hit during his practice round, and he knew that’d he want to use the slope on the right side of the green to push the ball toward the pin. After discussing with Tolton coach Joe Bellmer, McIntosh decided to hit pitching wedge, and Bellmer kept his message to McIntosh simple about the shot: “Commit to it.”
McIntosh certainly committed, landing the ball on the right ridge exactly like he and Bellmer discussed.
“The ball took off,” Bellmer said. “And I thought, ‘Oh, this is really good.’”
McIntosh’s ball landed on the ridge, spun left and rolled past the cup, missing an eagle hole-out by mere inches. He was left with just seven feet for birdie to win the tournament.
With his first tournament win on the line, McIntosh drained the birdie putt to shoot 1-over 73 and secure medalist honors.
“I did not expect to win,” McIntosh said. “Honestly, there was so much good competition here today that I just wanted to get around with a decent round and whatever happened happened.”
While McIntosh’s first win was the highlight of the day for Tolton, it was a bittersweet tournament for the Trailblazers, who missed the two-team cutoff for the Class 3 state tournament by two strokes. Tolton shot 39-over 327 and finished third. Blair Oaks (319) and Hallsville (325) edged the Trailblazers to qualify for the state tournament.
“I’m very disappointed because I know how hard they’ve worked,” Bellmer said. “This year, they did absolutely everything I asked them to do. They were at practice on time. They practiced hard, they played hard. We just came up a couple of shots too many — it’s frustrating.”
For Tolton senior Andrew Fallis, the Trailblazers not qualifying for the state tournament was most disappointing not for him, but for his teammates.
“It’s super hard because, honestly, you want to win it as a team,” Fallis said. “It kind of hurts for those guys like Luke Robb, who’s a senior that didn’t get to go last year and just missed out.”
Fallis and McIntosh were the lone returning members of Tolton’s 2022 state championship team.
Despite not being joined by his teammates, Fallis qualified for the state tournament as an individual after shooting 78 and finishing fifth. He finished eighth at the 2022 state tournament.
Defending state champion Hallsville’s Logan Cox shot 74 to finish runner-up, and Blair Oaks’ Sam Kliethermes and St. Charles West’s Ian Hollander tied for third with scores of 76.
Southern Boone shot 338 and finished fifth. Macon (340) placed sixth. Centralia (373), Mexico (386), Moberly (397) and Fulton (400) also saw their seasons come to a close.
Owensville did not register a team score after two disqualifications left them without the four necessary scores for a team.
Fallis and McIntosh will join Blair Oaks and Hallsville next Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield for the Class 3 state tournament.