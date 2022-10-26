Tolton boys soccer came up short against Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday, losing 6-2 in St. Peters.
August Schultz and Lucas Boyer scored in the Trailblazers’ final match of the regular season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Tolton boys soccer came up short against Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday, losing 6-2 in St. Peters.
August Schultz and Lucas Boyer scored in the Trailblazers’ final match of the regular season.
Tolton (14-6-1) is ranked No. 1 in the Class 1 Missouri Soccer Power Rankings heading into the postseason.
The Trailblazers will play Fatima or Calvalry Lutheran in the MSHSAA Class 1 District 4 semifinals at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Westphalia.
Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at teddy.maiorca@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. On twitter @TMaiorca89
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.