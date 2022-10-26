Tolton boys soccer came up short against Lutheran St. Charles on Wednesday, losing 6-2 in St. Peters.

August Schultz and Lucas Boyer scored in the Trailblazers’ final match of the regular season.

  Graphics editor and high school boys soccer reporter, fall 2022.

