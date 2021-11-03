Top-seeded Tolton boys soccer gave its all Wednesday night in a 1-0 loss to No. 2 seed St. Francis Borgia in the Class 1 District 4 title game. The Trailblazers and Knights went back and forth all evening, and it wasn’t until the 73rd minute that Borgia scored, dashing the dreams of a Tolton squad that was running on fumes.
“You could tell that we played a full game and overtime last night,” Trailblazers coach Connor Bandré said. “We had some great chances, just couldn’t find the back of the net. It was a battle. Sometimes soccer is cruel.”
While the Trailblazers’ season ended, it was one to be proud of. In his first season as head coach, Bandré guided his team to a 12-8 finish, the program’s first winning record since 2017.
“All year the effort and dedication of this group has been unbelievable,” Bandré said. “At the end of the game I was at a loss for words, just of how proud I was of them.”
The program will say goodbye to its four seniors (Jake Thornburg, Landon Petri, Bill Powers and Hunter Oliver) who played a critical role in Tolton’s success this season. In the lone season Bandré had with the seniors, he feels their impact will be felt in seasons to come.
“They’ve set the tone for this program,” Bandré said. “Their leadership and presence will keep this program rolling. They are staples of what any coach would want a program to be.”