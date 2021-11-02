No.1-seeded Tolton had a tougher rematch than expected against No.4-seeded Fatima in the semifinal of the Class 1 District 4 tournament Tuesday night, with the Trailblazers struggling to put the Comets away in a 2-1 overtime win.
Earlier in the season Tolton had no issues against this Fatima team, winning by a convincing 5-2 margin. It was clear that the Comets had made some major adjustments Tuesday.
“I give (Fatima) a lot of credit,” Trailblazers coach Connor Bandré said. “They took away a lot of the things we like to do and they just did a great job at frustrating us.”
Fatima scored first and held a 1-0 lead at halftime. Even as the Trailblazers struggled through the first half, Bandré felt the team didn’t need to make any major adjustments.
“There wasn’t a lot to complain about,” Bandré said. “The biggest thing we needed was to stay level headed. When things don’t go your way it’s frustrating and it can end up hurting you. But our guys are tough ... They have a real hunger to win.”
Forward Landon Petri got Tolton on the board in the second half following a large scrum in front of the goal to force overtime. While the semifinal match was a back-and-forth affair, the Trailblazers took control in overtime.
“They played absolutely fantastic,” Bandré said. “They completely dominated.”
With five minutes remaining, defender Steven Becvar made a break past the Comets’ defense and found forward Ryan Stevens open in front of the goal for the game winner.
Tolton advances to the district finals, where they’ll face off against the winner of St. Francis Borgia versus Missouri Military Academy.
“Some of the guys said today’s game was something they needed,” Bandré said. “The boys are really excited, it’s what we’ve been working for all season.”