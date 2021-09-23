After three weeks of away games, Tolton boys soccer hosted Missouri Military Academy on Thursday night, treating its fans to a 4-1 win off the back of a strong second-half performance.
The Trailblazers were able to score early, with a penalty kick converted by senior Jake Thornburg with 29:24 to go in the first half.
"I was able to get open, and we pushed the ball into the space," Thornburg said. "The foul got called, and I was confident to take the shot. We had been practicing penalty shots early this week, so I was ready."
Outside of the early score, the first half was back-and-forth between the Trailblazers and Colonels, with both sides unable to put up many shots. Tolton recorded six shots while MMA had five.
"They played the ball and us a lot more direct, something we aren't really used to," Tolton coach Connor Bandré said. "We're usually playing the sides of the field, so it was something we had to adjust to."
The second half saw the Trailblazers start to make those adjustments, increasing the lead to two off the head of senior Landon Petri at the 34:35 mark. Petri was the star of the second half, recording his second hat trick of the season and putting Tolton up 4-0 with 17 minutes left in the match.
"We just had to start attacking" Petri said in reference to the team's slow first-half start. "It's one thing to say it, another to do it."
When asked about the number of goals he has recorded so far this season, Petri shrugged it off.
"I don't really keep track," he said. "Coach tells me to shoot, I shoot. When driving towards the goal, I try to look over my right shoulder and see if anyone is there, and if they're not, I just keep driving."
Along with Petri's strong performance, the Trailblazers were able to register more shots on goal, ending with 19 shots compared to 13 from the Colonels.
With Tolton improving to 6-3, Bandré feels the group is "right where we need to be."
"There are a lot of positives," Bandré said. "We're playing an extremely hard schedule, and we do it for a reason. Do we want to win every game? Of course. But, the goal is to progress as a team, and we've been doing that."
Tolton will host St. Paul Lutheran at noon on Saturday.