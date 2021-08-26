The energy that radiated from Tolton’s new boys soccer head coach, Connor Bandré, could be seen before he even muttered a word.
With a backward baseball cap, heavily tinted shades and a bright red towel hanging from his shorts like a flag in flag football, Bandré got his players organized for drills as he continued to pace about.
Bandré hopes that his enthusiasm and new culture can create a clean slate for his team as it comes off a lackluster 2020 season. With the Trailblazers finishing 7-14 last season, Bandré made it clear how important it is to start fresh with this group.
“This is a clean slate for everybody. They’re going to have memories of last season. We’ve just got to be meticulous in our training and start clean,” Bandré said.
Bandré wants to focus on the hard work his team has done leading up to it.
“It’s been a very good preseason,” Bandré said. “Super pleased. I know it’s cliché, but we’re really just going to focus on this season one game at a time. They’re all important.”
He’s also been very impressed with how his young team has shown little signs of inexperience.
“Most of these guys have picked up club soccer, they’ve joined year-round or indoor leagues,” Bandré said. “They’re close to everyone year-round, and it shows with how well they work together.”
The team’s experience initially even caught Bandré off guard.
“During the first couple of practices, I was talking to these guys, and I thought, ‘Wow, are these guys some of the seniors?’ only to find out they’re only sophomores,” he said. “Any sort of inexperience hasn’t really shown.”
Regarding Bandré’s philosophy of a clean slate, his players have shown how accepting they are of their new coach’s energy and mindset.
“This year is a fresh start for everyone,” senior Bill Powers said. “Clean slate. We’re taking this one game at a time.”
Powers also shared his team expectations as well as those for himself this season: make it to the state tournament, first-team all-state, defensive player of the year, and scoring a few goals along the way.
Fellow senior Jake Thornburg also shared his coach’s philosophy.
“This year’s a clean slate for us and there’s no worry,” he said. “Great things are attainable for us this year. Only stat I’m focused on this year is winning. I’d much rather win every game this year and never score than rack up 30 goals that don’t get us to where we want to be.”
Tolton opens the season against Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday at home.