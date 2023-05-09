Under siege for most of the night, Tolton girls soccer goalkeeper Rachel Tipton made lunging save after lunging save to try to keep Capital City at bay Tuesday in Columbia.
But behind Lindenwood commit Georgia Pardalos’ three-goal performance, the Cavaliers bombarded the Trailblazers en route to a 3-1 victory.
“I liked the way we played tonight,” Tolton coach Chuck Register said. “We actually held control of the second half (and) had our chances to scores. Playing a team that’s a couple class sizes bigger than us, I like what I see.”
Tolton, which moved down to Class 1 this season, fought until the final minutes before Pardalos netted her final goal on a deflection off Tipton in the 78th minute.
The victory for MSHSAA Class 3 challenger Capital City marked its third consecutive victory over the Trailblazers in the all-time series. After a 7-1 victory over Battle on Monday, the win also gave the Cavaliers victories over all four Columbia schools this season.
“I think we did fairly well. We have struggled to put 80 minutes together throughout the season,” Capital City coach Travis Cairer said. “We’re creeping in on that number pretty close, and this is a good time of the season to do it.”
Tolton provided an efficient counter effort to that push, coming alive in the second half to fight back after Capital City leapt out to a 1-0 halftime lead behind an opening goal from Pardalos in the 31st minute.
Led by Kensie Serio, the Trailblazers put three shots on goal in the first six minutes of the second half. Each time, however, Capital City goalkeeper Natalie Allison made a save.
“(Allison) made some good saves and did some good things. She was impressive,” Cairer said. “I was impressed with (Tipton). She made a lot of big saves for them, and it’s pretty cool to see both goalies really putting it out there.”
Tipton epitomized this effort with a stellar sequence in the first half.
The junior, clinging to a one-goal deficit, dove to her left to block an incoming shot from Pardalos and followed that with a sprawling save on the rebound, which came mere inches from crossing the goal line.
“Wasn’t that cool?” Register joked. “Those things you see, and stuff like that, you’re just excited.”
Tipton faced pressure throughout the first half from Pardalos, who also hit the post twice with shot attempts.
Physicality between the teams began early and often, with Pardalos falling down on a breakaway attempt in the opening minutes and hard fouls drawing the ire of parents in the stands.
“We kept our composure,” Register said. “Making sure that we held down our emotions, and then kept fighting to get goals, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.”
In total, three penalty kicks were awarded Tuesday.
Pardalos drilled in one of them in the 50th minute to stretch Capital City’s lead to 2-0. Serio was the beneficiary of the other two attempts, converting one in the 60th minute to cut the deficit in half.
Serio stepped to the penalty mark with an opportunity to tie the game in the 74th minute after being taken down in the box. Her ensuing shot clanked off the post and out of bounds, ending the threat.
Looking for a last-ditch effort, Tolton pushed toward the net, but Pardalos broke away to close the game.
“(Pardalos) is clam and patient when she needs to be, and when it’s time to go, she kind of flips that switch,” Cairer said. “She gets some good balls from our midfield and really does some damage with them.”
Tolton limited Pardalos’ presence throughout a majority of the second half, relying on Jillian Aholt and Sophia Poehlmann to take the scorer out of the game with their own combination of speed.
The tactic helped to change the tide toward the Trailblazers until the game’s final minutes. Tipton faced about five second-half scoring chances after the penalty and up until the closing goal, stopping each one with ease.
“I have all the confidence in the world with what she does,” Register said. “It’s going to be exciting for her to keep moving on, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Tolton has faced 15 different opponents from higher classes, including Capital City, this season. The added pressure of playing schools in higher classes is an experience that Register believes will aid in his team’s upcoming postseason play.
In those games, the Trailblazers are 10-7-1. Not only has Tolton showcased an ability to win in its own district and class, but the success is extending outward too.
“If we come into contact with a strong team in Class 1 ... we’ll be able to pull our own and know that we can actually play,” Register said.
Tolton will face another out-of-class foe when it takes on Class 2 opponent Chillicothe at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Chillicothe. The Trailblazers begin district play as the No. 1 seed in Class 1 District 5 at 5 p.m. Monday against Sacred Heart in Westphalia.