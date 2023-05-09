Under siege for most of the night, Tolton girls soccer goalkeeper Rachel Tipton made lunging save after lunging save to try to keep Capital City at bay Tuesday in Columbia.

But behind Lindenwood commit Georgia Pardalos’ three-goal performance, the Cavaliers bombarded the Trailblazers en route to a 3-1 victory.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.