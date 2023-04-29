Tolton baseball defeated New Bloomfield 22-0 on Saturday in the Russellville Tournament third-place game in Russellville.
Sophomore Lucas Wietholder and junior Will Fretwell each hit a home run in the first inning to help the Trailblazers to a six-run lead over the Wildcats.
Tolton scored 16 runs in the bottom of the second, bringing an early end to the night, with play stopping in the middle of the third inning because of the mercy rule.
Trailblazers pitcher Connor Head took the win on the mound, picking up five strikeouts in the three innings.
Tolton is back in action against Linn at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Atkins Park.
Battle suffers two losses in Kearney round robin
Battle baseball lost to Kearney and Webb City in a round-robin event in Kearney.
In the first game of the day, Battle lost 7-4 to Kearney after the Bulldogs put together a three-run inning in the fourth to take the lead.
Battle pitcher Cole Hartwick took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits over 3⅓ innings. Tyler Putnam came in to relieve Hartwick but hit a batter with the bases loaded to give Kearney its sixth run.
Battle also lost 4-3 to Webb City.
Putnam put the Spartans on the board in the second inning with an RBI triple. Brayden Groseclose then grounded out to shortstop to put Battle ahead 2-1.
The two teams jostled for the lead until the bottom of the third, when Webb City plated runs on an error and an RBI single to secure the lead.
Battle pitcher Raye Kennon took the loss in Game 2, allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings.
The Spartans next take on Rolla at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Rolla.
Hickman, Battle pick up event victories at invitational
Bolstered by two individual first-place finishes, Hickman girls track and field finished eighth at the Dale Collier Invitational in Kirkwood.
Kewpies sophomore Athena Peterson notched the win in the girls long jump event with a mark of 19 feet, 3¼ inches — more than 1 foot ahead of all her competitors. Junior Addison Throckmorton won the girls javelin throw at 136-10.
Battle junior Anna Ferguson earned first place in pole vault with a final mark of 10-6, helping lift Battle to an 11th-place finish.
Tolton senior Quentin Hermann finished second in the boys 3,200-meter with a time of 9 minutes, 44.89 seconds. His time set a new school record for Tolton, beating his previous best of 9:52.15.
Fellow Trailblazer Olivia Andrews recorded her own personal best in the girls 1,600 with a time of 5:05.89 to finish in second place in the event.
Columbia student athletes earned two podium finishes in the boys pole vault, with Hickman junior Travis McCarty placing second at 13-5¼ and Battle senior Myron Love taking third with a jump of 12-11½.
Battle sophomore Vernell Holt Jr. finished third in the boys long jump with a distance of 21-2¾. Hickman junior Francis Wright also placed third in the boys 200 in 22.70.
Hickman shuts out Carthage in Jefferson City Shootout
Hickman girls soccer defeated Carthage 6-0 in the final game of the Jefferson City Shootout in Jefferson City.
Kewpies junior Lucy Elfrink led the way offensively with four goals in the match.
Hickman next faces Battle at 6 p.m. Monday at Battle.
Tolton splits day in Central Missouri Soccer Invitational
Tolton girls soccer picked up a 3-1 win against West Plains before falling 3-0 to Hannibal at the Central Missouri Soccer Invitational in Camdenton.
Senior Macie Parmer led the Trailblazers with two goals in Game 1, and midfielder Rachael Broniec scored the other goal.
Tolton next faces St. Paul Lutheran at 5 p.m. Monday at home.
Short-handed Spartans fall to Boonville in penalties
Battle girls soccer fell 2-1 in penalty kicks to Boonville. The Spartans were down two players in the contest but led for the majority of the way until a late equalizer from the Pirates.
Maliyah Miller scored Battle’s only goal of the night to mark her 30th goal of the season.
Battle next plays Hickman at 6 p.m. Monday at home.