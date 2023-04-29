Tolton baseball defeated New Bloomfield 22-0 on Saturday in the Russellville Tournament third-place game in Russellville.

Sophomore Lucas Wietholder and junior Will Fretwell each hit a home run in the first inning to help the Trailblazers to a six-run lead over the Wildcats.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

