Tolton girls basketball is in the win column for the first time this season.
The Trailblazers defeated New Bloomfield 64-51 on Monday in New Bloomfield, ending a four-game winless start to their campaign.
Kenadie May led Tolton with 13 points, and Sadie Sexauer added 12 in the win.
Tolton (1-4) led 25-10 at the half before scoring 16 points to New Bloomfield’s 10 in the third quarter, putting the game well beyond reach of the hosting Wildcats (1-8).
The ‘Blazers return to their home court at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to face Hermann.
Tolton boys basketball defeated Bishop DuBourg in St. Louis.
Four Trailblazers scored double-digit points in the victory. Evens Appolon led the bunch with 22 points, while James Lee, Isaak Porter and Will Fretwell added 12 apiece.
The Trailblazers (5-4) face a long break until their next game. They’ll return to the court Jan. 6 to face Lutheran St. Charles in Columbia.
