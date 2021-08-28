It was a full crowd for Tolton football's home opener Friday, and the home team did not disappoint.
The Trailblazers' offensive trio of senior quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown, senior running back Braden Wilmeth and junior wide receiver Landon Block led the way to a 35-20 victory over Sweet Springs.
Lybeck-Brown finished 12 of 17 through the air with just under 200 pass yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Block was on the receiving end of both passing touchdowns and finished with 104 receiving yards and another touchdown on the ground. Wilmeth was a steady workhorse in the backfield, racking up 22 rushes and two touchdowns on the night.
On defense, the Trailblazers were swarming in the first half, shutting down the Greyhounds’ rushing attack. Sweet Springs attempted to fool Tolton’s defense with options and motion handoffs, but to no avail. This led to the Trailblazers being better prepared on passing downs as they took a 29-6 lead into the half, before Sweet Springs began to see offensive production in the second half with its methodical rushing game. Running back Matt Eckhoff scored two touchdowns for the Greyhounds.
Not everything was sunshine for the Trailblazers, however, as four different players were shaken up during the contest, including Block. He and two other Tolton players left and returned to the game, but senior tight end and linebacker Ethan Hentges had no such luck. Hentges suffered what coach Michael Egnew described as “a dislocated kneecap.” Egnew was not able to give a timetable for Hentges' return from the injury.
Egnew gave his props to Sweet Springs postgame. The Greyhounds played with just 18 players on the roster, a situation all too familiar for Tolton last season. The Trailblazers had to call off their 2020 home opener due to a depleted roster.
“We had that amount of players last year," Egnew said. "They came out with 18 guys. … So we can’t do anything other than give those guys credit for what they were able to accomplish.”
This season is off to a more promising start, but Egnew said he'll evaluate it "week by week."
“We don’t look at the season, we don’t look at the records," he said. ... "We say, ‘This is our opponent this week, and this is how hard we are gonna play.'"
The Trailblazers will look to build off their success next Friday on the road against Putnam County.