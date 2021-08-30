The floodgates were opened early and quickly Monday as Tolton boys soccer dominated Saint Louis United in a 6-0 win.
Tolton had already established a 2-0 lead within four minutes behind two goals by junior Luke McBee, who later notched a third to secure the hat trick.
“I’m always looking for passes from out wide, passes across the goal,” McBee said. “Those give me the best chance of just hitting the ball straight on ... The guys were giving good angles and pushing the ball out, I just made sure to finish.”
The Trailblazers demonstrated their ability to generate offense from multiple positions with goals coming from senior Jake Thornburg, senior Landon Petri and junior Jacob Barr. Coach Connor Bandré credited the team’s offensive depth for how well it controls the game.
“I always tell these guys to set the tone of the game,” Bandré said. “We have to dictate the flow of the game and maintain that identity. Just continuing to focus on what we do best.”
The team’s strong use of communication was another factor in Tolton’s offensive explosion.
“The guys are probably sick of hearing me say this, but I keep drilling it into them, always be talking,” Bandré said. “I say there are three choices when it comes to communicating: time, turn or man. There’s always something you can say. We’ll be running drills in practice, and sometimes if I think it’s getting too quiet I start getting them to talk. We’re a lot better than where we started, but it’s something me and my staff will continue to stress.”
Along with a stout offense, the Trailblazers brought a suffocating defensive performance, built off strong man-on-man defense.
“We do a lot of 1v1 and 2v2 defending in practice,” Bandré said. “Try to establish that contact with your man. We’re a good group for level defending.”
Tolton now sits at 2-0, scoring 12 goals and only allowing one. The team is showing what it is capable of when all the cylinders are firing. Still, the Trailblazers coach feels there are areas the team can continue to focus on and improve.
“Admittedly we looked a little flat following the first two scores,” Bandré said. “Our strength is controlling the game, we can’t let them dictate or set their tone on the game. The guys just needed to get settled in. Starting 2-0 is great for the guys and their confidence. This week will be a great test for them, for us to gauge where we’re at.”
McBee also said there was room for improvement.
“We struggled with those wide passes early” he said. “Struggled with getting direct passes and playing them straight on. Once we start moving though, things start to change.”
Tolton’s next match is Tuesday against St. Dominic, followed by a Thursday match against Rock Bridge.