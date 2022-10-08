Tolton’s inability to stop the run caused it fits in its 24-14 loss to Hogan Prep Charter on Saturday.
In the third quarter, the Rams milked nine minutes off the clock, running their old-fashioned wishbone offense that ended in a 9-yard score by junior running back Jabo Dunlap to put Hogan Prep up 24-7 with three minutes left in the stanza.
The Rams ran the ball a total of 50 times for 283 yards. Dunlap finished with 164 yards on 18 carries. Senior running back Vernon Meade rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries. And junior fullback Malici Thompson ran for 34 while junior quarterback Xzavien Simmons and sophomore tight end Lu’Sean King combined for 9 more.
The Rams’ offensive line significantly outsized Tolton , which contributed greatly to Hogan Prep’s offensive success.
“If you’re like that, if you’re that much bigger, I’d run the ball too,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “We’ve got to play our game better though. You know that’s their game, and that’s good for them.”
As for Tolton, its running game didn’t find much success. The Trailblazers gained under 20 yards rushing on the afternoon. Tolton was without senior running back Jake Hoernschemeyer, who has been sidelined the past couple weeks with an injury.
“I’ll say it again: We need to find better ways of running the football,” Egnew said. “You know, it’s super hard to win a game with just the pass, so we need to run the ball a little bit better.”
It was the passing offense that struck first in the game. Junior quarterback Jake Ryan escaped pressure to find junior receiver Cameron Lee for a 60-yard score, putting Tolton up 7-0 early in the first quarter.
Hogan Prep (5-2) responded, as Simmons found Dunlap on a wheel route out of the wishbone and followed it with a successful two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.
On their next scoring drive, the Rams pounded the ball down to the Trailblazer 2. With everyone thinking run, Simmons found Carl Thompson wide open off play-action to put Hogan Prep up 16-7.
While Tolton was outsized, it didn’t quit through 48 minutes of play. Following Hogan Prep’s score in the third, Tolton drove back downfield. Lee scored on a 3-yard sweep to make it a 10-point game. But the Rams played ball-control for the rest of the contest, making it hard for the Trailblazers to make a comeback.
Looking at the positives, effort was not an issue for Tolton, as it returns home for a two-game stand before the MSHSAA playoffs.
“Overall, the effort was there, the heart was there. I thought we did a good job in that regard,” Egnew said. “I think it was a close game against a good team. So there’s some things we’ve got to correct, and we’ll get on those.”
Tolton (5-2) returns home to face TDW Prep Academy out of St. Louis at 7 p.m. Friday.