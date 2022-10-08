Tolton’s inability to stop the run caused it fits in its 24-14 loss to Hogan Prep Charter on Saturday.

In the third quarter, the Rams milked nine minutes off the clock, running their old-fashioned wishbone offense that ended in a 9-yard score by junior running back Jabo Dunlap to put Hogan Prep up 24-7 with three minutes left in the stanza.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

