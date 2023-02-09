 Skip to main content
Tolton erases early deficit, flies past KIPP Legacy

Izaak Porter found an opening in the KIPP Legacy defense, worked into the left corner and drained a 3-point jumper that gave the Trailblazers a lead they would not relinquish.

“It always feels good to see the first one go through the net,” senior forward Porter said. “It’s always good to give your team a boost, but I don’t think we really needed it. We played really well tonight.”

Evens Appolon jumps up to score

Evens Appolon shoots Thursday at Tolton in Columbia. The Trailblazers won 66-36 to improve to 16-7 for the season.
From left, KIPP Legacy’s Josiah Grigsby and Anthrone Hatch, center, guard Tolton’s Blake Pingeton from scoring

From left, KIPP Legacy’s Josiah Grigsby and Anthrone Hatch defend Tolton’s Blake Pingeton from scoring on Thursday at Tolton in Columbia. Tolton won the game 66-36.
Tolton’s Donovan Tolson, left, guards KIPP Legacy’s Vincent Moss

Tolton’s Donovan Tolson, left, pressures KIPP Legacy’s Vincent Moss on Thursday, at Tolton in Columbia. KIPP Legacy has a record of 8-15 for the season.
