Tolton erases early deficit, flies past KIPP Legacy

Izaak Porter found an opening in the KIPP Legacy defense, worked into the left corner and drained a 3-point jumper that gave the Trailblazers a lead they would not relinquish.
“It always feels good to see the first one go through the net,” senior forward Porter said. “It’s always good to give your team a boost, but I don’t think we really needed it. We played really well tonight.”
Tolton boys basketball (16-7) withstood an early run from the visiting Gators and flashed its standout defense in the middle frames of a 66-36 victory Thursday at home.
The Trailblazers, led by senior center Evens Appolon’s 16-point performance, overcame a six-point first-quarter deficit to pick up their second consecutive win.
“(Tolton) came together after the first quarter,” Trailblazers coach Jeremy Osborne said. “I thought after that we tightened the screw on.”
Six different Tolton players tallied at least seven points, including 13 from Porter and seven from sophomore guard Blake Pingeton.
“(Pingeton) is an X-factor, man,” Osborne said. “He’s a ball of energy, plays extremely hard and plays the right way.”
KIPP Legacy jumped out to an 18-12 lead in the first quarter, finding success from a pair of sophomores — forward Josiah Grigsby and guard Kenneth Smith — who notched 11 points apiece.
Tolton responded quickly, going on a 22-7 stretch to close the first half. Appolon punctuated the run with a two-handed dunk before the first-half buzzer and carried that momentum right back out in the second half with another dunk to open the scoring.
From there, the Trailblazers took off, using their pace to overwhelm the Gators’ defense. Senior guard James Lee (10 points), senior forward Will Fretwell (nine) and sophomore guard Exavier “Zay” Wilson (eight) aided in the push.
Grisby, who faced foul trouble throughout the game, scored only one second-half point. That was the story for most of the Gators‘ lineup, which scored only 18 points in the final three quarters after tallying that many in the opening frame alone.
“Any first quarter of any game, it’s usually a boxing match,” Osborne said. “I think defensively, our ability to switch up defenses and switch matchups and then, at the end of the day, our defensive mentality adapted.”
The Trailblazers flashed a variety of defensive looks, switching from man-to-man to a full-court press at times. Those differing looks flustered the Gators, who committed several turnovers on errant passes and lost their rhythm.
Tolton’s victory comes at the start of a three-game homestand within just three days. The Trailblazers face Helias at 7 p.m. Friday and then Pembroke Hill at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic, both at Tolton.
“(This could’ve been) a trap game,” Osborne said. “That’s a team capable of beating us if we’re not playing well, so I think you’ve got to keep (your players) locked in.”