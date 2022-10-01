Scotty Hargis stiff arms David Sides (copy)

Tolton running back Scotty Hargis, right, stiff-arms Bishop Dubourg/Hancock defensive lineman David Sides on Sept. 30 at Tolton. Tolton defeated Doniphan on Saturday 48-8

 Bradford Siwak/Missourian

Whether it’s been in Columbia, St. Louis or 231 miles away in Doniphan, Tolton has imposed its will over the last three weeks.

Off to their best start since 2014, the Trailblazers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 48-8 road win over Doniphan on Saturday.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

