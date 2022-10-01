Whether it’s been in Columbia, St. Louis or 231 miles away in Doniphan, Tolton has imposed its will over the last three weeks.
Off to their best start since 2014, the Trailblazers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 48-8 road win over Doniphan on Saturday.
“We’re pumped about it,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “These guys go 1-0 every week. That’s the mentality, (going) 1-0, 1-0, 1-0, so I think they’re gonna keep kicking into high gear, you know, go into next week ready to go.”
Doniphan remained winless (0-6) on the season.
The Trailblazers continued a common theme of starting off hot in the first half. Senior wide receiver James Lee scored three times, with help from junior quarterback Jake Ryan in the first half, while Cameron Lee, James’ brother, scored twice (once rushing and once receiving). Senior lineman Ian Meyer also added another score as Tolton built a 41-0 halftime lead. The previous two weeks, the Trailblazers possessed halftime leads of 56-0 and 35-7.
While the offense moved the ball, Egnew praised a defense that has now allowed 15 points over the past three weeks. Juniors Caleb Gooch and Cayden Roark each recovered a fumble for the Trailblazers.
“(The) defense stepped up when they needed to step up. They made a stop almost every time, obviously except for one,” Egnew said. “We’re super proud of them for that.”
Freshman Dominik Abadi added Tolton’s only touchdown of the second half, a 39-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Myles Putnam.
With three games left in the regular season, Tolton is fourth out of seven teams in Class 2 District 2 seeding with 40.76 points. Class 2 No. 1 Blair Oaks (6-0, 54.67 points), Hermann (5-1, 47 points) and St. Francis Borgia (3-3, 42.17 points) are ahead of the Trailblazers.
Tolton hits the road again next Saturday to take on Hogan Prep (4-2) at noon in Kansas City. Hogan Prep won last year’s matchup 44-8 in Columbia.