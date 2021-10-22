Tolton's attempt to be a No. 1 seed ended after its loss to Fayette. In fact, it might not even be a second seed heading into the districts.
The Trailblazers were thoroughly outplayed in their 66-24 loss to the Falcons on Friday. The defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed as Fayette’s Garren Vroman ran roughshod all night. Vroman scored four touchdowns — all of them in the first half — as he led the Falcons to victory and the No. 1 seed in the Class 1 District 5 tournament.
The Falcons (8-1) scored on the second play of the game — an 87-yard rush by Vroman — and it was a solid indicator of where the game was headed. Turnovers were an issue for Tolton (5-3) as quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown threw two interceptions, along with a fumble.
The Trailblazers finally scored midway through the second quarter on a James Lee 59-yard run, but by then the damage was done. The Falcons had already scored 32 points, and Roman had his four TDs. DJ Moore contributed two Fayette touchdowns in the first half as the Falcons took a 38-8 lead to the locker room, which only expanded after halftime.
The second half started even worse for Tolton, as Fayette took the kickoff for a touchdown. The Falcons were up by as much as 50, before the Trailblazers put a tiny band-aid on the bleeding with two more Lee touchdowns, one of which was from 91 yards out.
Fayette put the final nail in the coffin on Tolton’s final drive, as Lybeck-Brown’s pass was picked off by Chase Allen and taken to the end zone. The Trailblazers did get the ball back, but they didn’t attempt to run a play and let the clock run out.
“I’ve always said it, if you can’t stop the run you can’t really play with teams like this," Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. "And so that’s what we’ve got to work on.”
Egnew doesn’t want team spirit to get down, though, and he is looking forward to what the district tournament brings.
“There’s lots of games,” Egnew said. “This is a huge difference from how we used to play, so that is still a positive thing. I’m still proud of these guys. These are tough games, (Fayette) is the No. 1 team in the district, and they fought hard and they played hard, and they had their starters in the whole game. … We still have a lot of games left to go.”