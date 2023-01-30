Tolton girls basketball (7-12) fell to Notre Dame of St. Louis 77-46 on Monday night in Columbia. The Rebels utilized an efficient first quarter and stingy defense to hand the Trailblazers the defeat.

“We came out flat,” Tolton girls basketball head coach Sam Sexauer said. “(Our) energy and intensity was disappointing.”

