Tolton football coach Michael Engew sees Hogan Prep Academy as Tolton’s toughest opponent on the regular season schedule.
Last year, the Rams defeated the Trailblazers 44-8 in Columbia. It was Tolton’s worse loss of the 2021 season. The Trailblazers struggled in two phases of the game in last year’s defeat that they are going to have to focus on in order to come out with their last road victory of the regular season. The first: defense.
“Honestly, it’s been the thing we have been harping on all year, they run the ball really well. They kind of run a wishbone style of offense,” Egnew said. “We have to be able to stop that run. That’s honestly what they did to us and we were unable to do.”
The style of offense that the Rams operate is a unique one that’s been around for some time. The wishbone offense features a quarterback under center, with a fullback and two tailbacks split behind them. It was developed at the University of Texas in the 1960s. Barry Switzer and the Oklahoma Sooners utilized the scheme in the ‘70s and ‘80s and set a still-standing NCAA record of 472.4 rushing yards in 1971.
Offensively, Tolton struggled to keep the ball in its previous matchup with the Rams. Limiting the mistakes is going to be key.
“We had a few more turnovers then we would’ve liked,” Egnew said when describing last year’s game. “We threw like three interceptions in that game, three or four. But those are the two things we gotta correct, the turnovers and stopping the run.”
Fortunately, these issues have not plagued Tolton over the past three weeks. In Tolton’s (5-1) 48-8 victory over Doniphan on Saturday, the Trailblazers’ efficiency led to a blowout victory for the third straight week.
“They did a good job,” Egnew said. “We didn’t turn the ball over and we were able to stop that run which helped us out. That’s what made the difference in that game.”
A victory over its toughest opponent would give Tolton an undefeated regular season record on the road for the first time since 2014 and momentum with three games left until the MSHSAA playoffs.