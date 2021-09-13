Tolton football's game this Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a tweet from Bishop DuBourg, the Trailblazers' scheduled opponent. 

The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires student athletes who have received a positive COVID-19 test to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and until symptoms have resolved. They then must receive a negative test and fill out a Return-To-Play form before being cleared to return.

Bishop DuBourg also requires its students who test positive or who have been exposed and unvaccinated to quarantine.

  Sports reporter fall 2021, Studying sports journalism

