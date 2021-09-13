Tolton football's game this Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols, according to a tweet from Bishop DuBourg, the Trailblazers' scheduled opponent.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires student athletes who have received a positive COVID-19 test to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and until symptoms have resolved. They then must receive a negative test and fill out a Return-To-Play form before being cleared to return.
Bishop DuBourg also requires its students who test positive or who have been exposed and unvaccinated to quarantine.