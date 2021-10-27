Tolton girls basketball coachElizabeth Best is “resigning her position effective immediately,” the school announced in a news release Wednesday.
Best spent one season with the Trailblazers, and the team finished with a 5-18 record, its season ending with a second-round loss to Monroe City in the Class 3 District 7 tournament.
Assistant coach Sam Sexauer is the interim coach while Tolton athletic director Gary Link conducts a search for a new coach. Assistant coach Kenya Houston will remain on the Trailblazers staff, according to the release.
”We have a great group of young women that are excited to play for the Trailblazers this year and our focus will immediately turn to finding their next leader,” Link said in the release. “We wish Coach Best well in her future.”
Tolton opens its season Nov. 19 at Eldon.
Attempts to reach Best and Link were unsuccessful.