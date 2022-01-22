Despite sitting as the No. 8 seed in this week’s eight-team Harrisburg Tournament, Tolton girls basketball feels it possesses the ability to play competitively against whatever challengers may come.
Coach Sam Sexauer’s squad only has two tallies in the win column this season, but he believes the tournament will be an accurate barometer for where the team stands less than a month out from the start of postseason play.
“When I look at our conference schedule from top to bottom, there’s a lot of St. Louis schools, Catholic schools,” Sexauer said. “Those schools, there’s a little different level of competition than what a small school in mid-Missouri that’s got the same type of athletes. Ultimately, if I’m looking at us and who we compare most to, it’s the small schools in mid-Missouri.”
The other seven tournament teams — Centralia, Fayette, Fulton, Hallsville, Harrisburg, Linn and Mexico — are all less than an hour drive from Tolton, meaning the Trailblazers will get a chance to play against area teams, catching a break from conference play against other Catholic schools from the St. Louis area.
Forward Ellie Reynolds looks at the tournament as an opportunity for the Trailblazers to grow and defy expectations. Tolton is 1-0 against teams in the tournament this season, with a 46-35 victory over four-seed Harrisburg serving as the team’s first win.
“(The seed) gives us a lot of room to prove ourselves to everyone,” Reynolds said. “We’ve beat Harrisburg before, so I feel like it gives us a mindset that we can do this, we’ve beat the four seed before. We’ve always been kind of the underdog, so we always go into the game thinking we can do this and we can always beat the standards that everyone else sets for us.”
Tolton’s first matchup comes against No. 1 seed Hallsville, which has won six of its past seven games. Sexauer knows that his team is in for a tough test on both ends of the floor with the Indians getting quality looks from their four-out, one-in offensive scheme.
“The biggest (challenge) that I see when I watch the film is they just shoot the ball really well,” Sexauer said. “And then they have Haley Hagan, a post presence down there who’s big and physical that I think we’re going to have to rise to the challenge because they do a pretty good job at working from the inside out to get those shots.”
Reynolds will be matched up against Hagan, who stands 6-feet tall, for most of Monday’s contest. Tolton’s starting forward is ready for the challenge down low and feels she can hold her own in the matchup.
“I’ve always felt like I play better against the bigger posts, so I’m kind of excited for that,” Reynolds said. “I think we all can work together as a team and help, and that’s one of our strong suits is being able to communicate and help if I get in a bad situation down low.”
On the defensive end, Sexauer stressed the disruptions that Hallsville’s full-court pressure can cause and admits that his team has faced difficulties in breaking through the press this season.
“Communication is going to be key against Hallsville,” guard Sophie Angel said. “They do like to press a lot, so just talking to my other guards, letting them know if I need a screen or when I hand the ball off to them, making sure I’m staying back to help if they need it.”
Each tournament team is guaranteed three games over the course of the week regardless of a win or loss in the opening round. Winners of the opening-round games will advance in the championship bracket, while the losing team will compete in a consolation bracket which culminates Friday. The tournament championship game will take place Saturday.
With a Tolton win Monday, the Trailblazers would face the winner of the matchup between No. 4 seed Harrisburg and No. 5 seed Linn. If it loses, Tolton plays the loser of that game.
Monday’s contest tips off at 6 p.m. at the Harrisburg High School gym. Wednesday’s game also is a 6 p.m. start regardless of Monday’s outcome, though the consolation game will take place at the Harrisburg Middle School gym.