Tolton girls basketball's season got off to a tough start Friday as the Trailblazers fell to Eldon 76-36 in its season opener.

Junior guard point guard Sydney Halderman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior point guard Haley Henderson added on 17 points for Eldon in its blowout victory.

