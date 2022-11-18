Tolton girls basketball's season got off to a tough start Friday as the Trailblazers fell to Eldon 76-36 in its season opener.
Junior guard point guard Sydney Halderman led the way for the Mustangs with 20 points. Senior point guard Haley Henderson added on 17 points for Eldon in its blowout victory.
Tolton was the lowest seed in the Class 3 District 7 tournament last season, but ended the campaign on a high with an upset win over third-seeded South Callaway in the quarterfinals. The Trailblazers lost to Hermann in the semifinals to finish the 2021-22 season at 5-15.
The Trailblazers will look to get its 2022-23 season back on track with a home matchup against Harrisburg at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.