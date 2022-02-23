On Jan. 20, Sam Sexauer sat on top of a table at the end of the hall, right at the corridor that leads to the main entrance and concessions area for The Stable, Tolton’s gymnasium. He waited patiently, scrolling through his phone to pass the time before I submitted my first article about his team, which had just lost its senior night contest against St. Dominic after the Trailblazers surrendered an early double-digit lead.
He had no obligation to stick around. His daughter, Sadie, and his wife, Tricia, along with the rest of the team had trickled out and headed home for a night’s rest. The lights stayed on in the cafeteria at the top of the steps, which would’ve been just as sufficient as writing it at the table in the far corner of the gym I set up at prior to tipoff.
But Sexauer stuck around to keep the lights on. He barely knew me outside of the questions I asked him in the tunnel after another tough loss to swallow, both on and off the court.
But he stuck around.
New to the beat, I used the time to gather information about the Tolton girls basketball program straight from the source. Asking a coach about the specific reasons why their program has just two wins less than a month before district tournaments is never a fun topic, but he didn’t sound frustrated.
He walked me through the sudden vault from volunteer assistant coach who wanted to make a difference and spend time with his daughter to head coach. He spoke honestly about the tumultuous and inconsistent nature of Tolton girls basketball, a team whose numbers have dwindled due to high school sports specialization. His clear message: he wanted to bring stability to Tolton girls basketball for years to come.
It’s only Year One of the Sexauer regime, but much like he did for me on that first night of coverage, he plans on sticking around for awhile.
“I love this team, both the ones who are leaving and the ones who are staying,” Sexauer said. “If they’ll have me, my intention is to stay.”
Tolton girls basketball’s season may have ended Wednesday night in the Class 3 District 7 semifinal with a 63-52 loss to No. 2 seed Hermann, but things are just getting started for the Trailblazers.
The loss stung, but the players were grateful they made it as far as they did. As the No. 6 seed entering the postseason with just four wins, Tolton had nothing to lose and played like it.
Whenever it looked like the Bearcats positioned themselves to create separation, the Trailblazers rallied back. Down 27-22 in the closing minutes of the first half, Tolton rallied for seven quick points to close the half and take a 29-27 lead at the break.
Then in the third quarter, Tolton went cold from the field with only one field goal in the eight-minute stretch. But as a result of solid interior defense, the Trailblazers kept a manageable five-point deficit entering the final quarter.
But as it had in so many games before, Tolton’s foul troubles made an appearance.
With several non-shooting fouls piling up, Hermann spent over half of the game in the bonus. The Bearcats relished the opportunity and shot 11 second-quarter free throws and 18 in the fourth. In the second half, over half of the 36 points scored came from free throws.
Another byproduct of the foul trouble came in hesitant post defense. Outside of senior forward Ellie Reynolds drawing a charge in the game’s closing moments, the defense on the driving Bearcats felt tepid so as not to draw the officials’ whistle.
Offensive rebounds were also plentiful for Hermann, as Tolton failed to secure boards on defense with the Bearcats smartly positioning themselves when shots went up.
“You can’t be aggressive when you’ve got four fouls,” Sexauer said. “You’re playing with the fear that they’re going to call you for something.”
As the fouls and defensive rebounds went in the inverse direction during the second half, Tolton slipped out of the game on Hermann’s 10-point run through the fourth quarter to seal the game. Seniors Brooklyn Coolley and Lexi Ash didn’t get quite the ceremonious exit with foul outs down the stretch, but Sexauer called timeouts to give Reynolds and Sophie Angel opportunities to soak in their final contests in the navy Blazers uniform.
But while their times representing Tolton are done, room for optimism is still there.
Junior Sam Wright, who was initially uncertain on whether or not she would play this season, scored a team-high 16 points and added a buzzer-beating shot in the Trailblazers win over Richland on Jan. 4. Sadie Sexauer, Madison Taylor, Jillian Aholt and Eva Viox all have multiple years left with the program and played key minutes throughout the year.
And it all ties back to the man in charge. If Sam Sexauer remains at the helm and the underclassmen continue to grow, deep runs in districts will no longer be shockers.
“My big three things entering the year were trust, leadership and fearlessness,” Sam Sexauer said. “It’s not my team. It’s their team. I’m just here to facilitate it.”