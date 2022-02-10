Tolton girls basketball lost its fourth game in a row as it fell 67-35 to Saint Francis Borgia on Thursday .

The Trailblazers’ next game is in the Missouri Hall of Fame Classic against Steelville on Saturday.

Rock Bridge girls basketball beats Jeff City

Rock Bridge girls basketball improved to 19-1 after picking up a 43-40 win against Jefferson City.

After losing to Webster Groves in its first loss of the season in the Webster Winter Challenge, coach Jill Nagel’s team has won each of its past two games.

Mari Miller had 10 points.

The Bruins next play in the Tolton Hall of Fame Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday at Tolton.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying Journalism Reach me at anaf8b@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Sports Reporter, Spring 2022 studying sports journalism. You can reach me at kylepinnell@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you