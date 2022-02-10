Tolton girls basketball lost its fourth game in a row as it fell 67-35 to Saint Francis Borgia on Thursday .
The Trailblazers’ next game is in the Missouri Hall of Fame Classic against Steelville on Saturday.
Rock Bridge girls basketball beats Jeff City
Rock Bridge girls basketball improved to 19-1 after picking up a 43-40 win against Jefferson City.
After losing to Webster Groves in its first loss of the season in the Webster Winter Challenge, coach Jill Nagel’s team has won each of its past two games.
Mari Miller had 10 points.
The Bruins next play in the Tolton Hall of Fame Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday at Tolton.