Tolton girls basketball senior leaders Angel and Reynolds grow together

On the afternoon of March 28, 2018, Ellie Reynolds was running late to track practice at Tolton when she spotted something out of the corner of her eye.
On the sidewalk of Sarah Drive, a little Jack Russell Terrier-chihuahua mix stood without a collar and without a home. Out of instinct, Reynolds told her dad to pull over.
“I just remember going to practice, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to leave the dog,’” Reynolds said.
Reynolds, then a freshman, picked up the squirming and shivering dog and swaddled it in a blanket usually designated for her family’s dog, Maggie. She sent a picture to her elementary and middle school best friend, Sophie Angel, who had three dogs.
After seeing the picture of the dog, Angel knew she wanted a fourth. And after the Reynolds family took the dog, who would later be named Lincoln, to the veterinarian, a new member was added to the family.
Reynolds and Angel’s collaborative care of Lincoln is similar to their role as captains on the Tolton girls basketball team. With a team constantly shifting because of coaching changes and a small roster, the Trailblazers have won three games this season. But with a young core coming up behind the graduating seniors, the two leaders stuck around for their final season to ensure the future of the program.
Basketball isn’t the primary sport for either athlete. In the era of sports specialization, where talented middle-school and high-school athletes focus on one sport, Angel and Reynolds are bucking the trend. They inked their letters of intent to join Columbia College in the fall to play sports whose requirements don’t include dribbling a ball or shooting baskets.
The love Reynolds and Angel share for basketball and each other stretches further back than Lincoln, Tolton and even sharing the basketball court. With 10 years of friendship and a joint dog rescue, there’s no other way that the seniors could spend their final season of basketball than doing it together.
The beginning of the Angel-Reynolds partnership started with competition and bickering in elementary school.
Reynolds switched elementary schools to Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School (OLLIS) as a second grader, while Angel started out at OLLIS in kindergarten. The two didn’t get along at first, and it took awhile for them to warm up to each other.
When Reynolds first met Angel, she accidentally misspelled the name as “Angle,” something that she still teases her teammate about almost a decade after the fact.
“My dad’s from Centralia, and the whole name there is Angell, and Sophie’s is just one L,” Reynolds said. “And so I’ve always just spelt it wrong. It kind of just became a little inside joke that I was always going to spell it wrong. Sometimes I go up to her paper and erase it and say, ‘You spelled it wrong.’”
The frenemies’ biggest point of contention in elementary school served as the place where they eventually grew closest. Basketball games at recess would lead to arguments on the blacktop and in the lunchroom.
But after realizing they worked better together than they did apart, the friendship blossomed. Angel and Reynolds started playing competitive basketball games for OLLIS with their dads, Jason Reynolds and Aaron Angel, on the sidelines coaching.
Jason Reynolds looks back fondly on the moments he got to spend with the young girls polishing their playground skills into refined attributes such as Angel’s ball handling as a point guard and Reynolds’ post defense that still stands as her trademark ability.
“That has definitely been a highlight of my parenthood and coaching history was getting to see them develop through those middle school years,” Jason Reynolds said. “I enjoyed the quality time that allowed us to have with our girls and to instruct them and see things go from a very rough, herding cats around a basketball court to a level where they were actually able to understand the concept of what defense you were trying to play.”
Once Angel and Reynolds got more acquainted with each other, their friendship shifted to off the court. Weekend sleepovers were the main event, as Angel would go over to the Reynolds household and play Pop-a-Shot and ping pong all night.
“They would plan out what they would have for breakfast on Saturday morning,” Cissy Jolley, Angel’s mom, said. “Jason would help them make different fun stuff like that. If they could’ve, they would’ve had a sleepover every weekend.”
By the time that Reynolds and Angel graduated from OLLIS, they had slowly but surely become best friends on and off the court and were ready to take on the challenges that awaited at Tolton.
“A lot of people described us as sisters,” Angel said. “As time evolved and we spent more time together, we became best friends, and we were inseparable.”
As Reynolds and Angel shifted their academics and athletics over to Tolton, the future turned less rosy on the court with constant turmoil shaking the program.
Year-to-year consistency for both coaches and players alike has been minimal for the Trailblazers since Reynolds and Angel’s freshman year. A revolving door of personnel meant that the only constants on the team since 2018 have been the pair of senior captains.
There are only 14 players between Tolton’s varsity and junior varsity rosters for the 2021-22 season. The low numbers are a result of factors including sports specialization, focusing on school or a loss of interest in basketball. Both players understand the reasons why their friends have left the team over the years, but the constant roster turnover left it difficult for the players to grow as a unit.
Coach Sam Sexauer tried to get a push for bringing more players into the fold through “recruiting,” where he told Angel, Reynolds and the entire team to bring one player to practice at the start of the season.
“We had some people on the fence and just seeing them in class every day,” Angel said. “I saw them in the halls and would say, ‘I’ll see you at basketball, right?’ and remind them every day just as a joke, even if I knew they weren’t coming. We just let them know that they were wanted on the team and we wanted them to come back even if they didn’t.”
Another reason for the disruption in growth between seasons was the constant coaching carousel in the program. Sexauer is the fourth coach to work with Angel and Reynolds in as many seasons, leading to some people being hesitant about stepping into a new environment.
“I think it was difficult for people to see the amount of coaches we had and just to come back just because we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Reynolds said. “And I would joke around like, ‘Oh, you should come back this year; we have new coach.’ People try not to blame it on a coach, but I’m sure the amount of coaching differences had an impact.”
With new coaches came new assistant coaches, plays and practice routines, forcing players to adjust on the fly. The biggest change of pace came between Reynolds and Angel’s sophomore and junior year.
After Kevin Kiley coached the girls team during Reynolds and Angel’s sophomore year, he stepped down and the coaching duties were turned over to Elizabeth Best, whose approach to coaching looked much different than Kiley’s.
“I think sophomore year was a lot more chill, and we were disappointed, but we got away with a lot more,” Angel said. “And then coming into junior year, we had more of a strict coach, and so we would act the way we did sophomore year and get into a lot of trouble. I don’t know how understanding people were of how difficult it is to transfer over from not strict to strict.”
Through all of the coaching changes and the constant player turnover, both players had doubts about continuing their high school basketball careers at times.
Reynolds’ main sport is track, while Angel’s is softball, which meant that they both had to consider whether or not it was worth the turmoil for a sport that they weren’t going to play past 2022.
“There were always those rough days where I felt like it would be better just not to play anymore,” Reynolds said.
On days when either player felt like it was time to hang up the basketball shoes for the last time, they stuck with each other. Reynolds knew that if they were going to leave, it would be both of them quitting or neither.
“If we would’ve quit, we probably would have ended together because she is a big part of why I’m still playing basketball,” Reynolds said.
At the beginning of the season, Sexauer told the senior class that the team was theirs to make.
“I asked them at the beginning of this year when I took over to make this their team, not anybody else’s because this is your last chance to go out with a bang, whatever that looks like,” Sexauer said Jan. 20. “It doesn’t have to be with wins and losses. It could be with just them going out there and enjoying themselves and having a great time playing the game of basketball. I asked them to take ownership of this group of girls, these girls over here and they have done so admirably.”
Before Sexauer even took over coaching duties, Reynolds and Angel took those words to heart.
Less than a month before the season, Best announced her resignation from the coaching job, leaving athletic director Gary Link to find a replacement. Both seniors went to Link to make their voices heard on the matter and told him they wanted someone who would be there for the team past their graduation.
“I remember talking to Mr. Link and just being like, ‘As seniors, we want you to know that we just hope you can find someone who’s gonna stick around for the team because the underclassmen don’t deserve to have the experience that we (had with) so many different coaches,’” Reynolds said. “It’s hard to develop a program when it’s forever changing, but I think we handled, Sophie and I handled, that well, just coming into it having a good outlook and trying to help everyone else have a good outlook.”
Angel and Reynolds know a little bit about having a good outlook in the constant change. The two aren’t as close as they once were as a result of having other primary sports, but they stuck together for a reason. Memories off the court of picking up 4 for $4s and free Frostys at the nearby Wendy’s and watching “The Proposal” countless times in the Tolton cafeteria are the moments that have made the four years worth it for them.
Basketball is the big common factor that unites the two. The chemistry still remains strong with constant communication off the court and a sixth sense of how the other plays on the court.
“Honestly, we read each other’s minds pretty well,” Angel said. “But if we do have miscommunication, we’ll talk about that after the game or if the coach says something or we witness an interaction between some teammates, we’ll talk and then approach that together as captains.”
The two have different personalities that balance each other out. Angel plays the role of a happy-go-lucky energizer while Reynolds serves as the calm and caring mediator of the team.
Both were seen as leaders during their time on the junior varsity team because of their ability to empathize and grow strong relationships with teammates on and off the court.
“I looked at both of those girls and announced both of those girls as captains in my eyes because I kind of always seen that trait in them and seeing that dedication and hard work,” said Aqua Bradley, Reynolds and Angel’s junior varsity coach in 2019. “As a coach, you want people that not only lead by example on the court, but off the court. And I felt like both of those girls did a great job of that and could really show the rest of the team what athletes at Father Tolton should look like.”
Now that Toltwwon is entering what could be the final stretch, and Angel and Reynolds are less than three months away from graduating, the leadership ability will carry over to Columbia College.
The two talked through the commitment process together as Angel signed her letter of intent in December while Reynolds inked hers Tuesday.
During the commitment process, the two talked about what went into recruitment with contacting coaches and trying to get a feel for the different programs.
“I just remember asking her literally any question that came in my head,” Reynolds said. “I just immediately texted her and she was always there to answer.”
Since Angel committed to Columbia College before Reynolds made her decision, she tried to pull a little weight to sway Reynolds into becoming a Cougar.
“I remember in our fiction class one day, she told me her two options of what was up in the air and I was trying to get her to stay close,” Angel said.
The two have talked about the possibility of becoming roommates at Columbia College, but there’s nothing for certain with that.
But since the two have made it thus far, it’s a sure bet that they’ll at least be stopping by each other’s rooms a lot once they get to campus. After a journey as sprawling as theirs playing sports at the same school from elementary school all the way through college, there’s bound to be plenty of nights sharing memories about the Trailblazers and how they stuck together through it all.
“We are definitely like sisters,” Angel said. “We do argue a lot, and we don’t always see eye-to-eye, but I think it’s nothing but love in our relationship and we always come back to each other. We have our bonding moments, and that’s just a special relationship.”