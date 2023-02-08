Tolton girls basketball rumbled to a 50-22 victory over Hogan Prep on Wednesday in Columbia.
Tolton girls basketball rumbled to a 50-22 victory over Hogan Prep on Wednesday in Columbia.
The Trailblazers had 12 different players, nine of whom were underclassmen, score at least two points in their second-widest margin of victory this season.
“(Before the season), we didn’t have a senior that was going out for the team,” Tolton coach Sam Sexauer said. “I just think when we have 15 freshmen and sophomores, to have at least one senior ... is pretty special.”
Lone senior Molly Gibson was honored before the game, and she established her presence early.
Guard Jillian Aholt, who scored a team-high 13 points, and forward Sadie Sexauer, who added five points, worked with Gibson to build an 11-0 lead in the opening minutes.
Gibson scored her only points of the game during that early run, capitalizing on a Sexauer steal and fast-break opportunity to grab the momentum.
“It was amazing,” Gibson said. “(Tonight) meant everything for me. It was so fun to play with the girls that have loved and supported me the entire season.”
Tolton built a 27-point halftime lead after allowing only two points in the first half.
Tolton flashed a suffocating half-court defense, utilizing a 3-2 zone to force Hogan into uncomfortable mid-range shots. After going scoreless for more than 15 minutes, the Rams picked up their first points at the free-throw line.
“If we can play that aggressively but still play smart on defense, we can transition into some pretty decent offense,” Sam Sexauer said.
Offensive rebounding also played a large role for Tolton, as the Trailblazers constantly swarmed the offensive glass and was rewarded with multiple second-chance opportunities down low.
Freshman guard Makaylin Viet tallied an early second-chance layup on her way to seven points.
Hogan, led by freshman guard Ayani Mayberry and junior Amoura’e Stewart, picked up steam late in the third quarter, as the pair drilled back-to-back 3-pointers before the buzzer sounded.
Stewart scored a team-high nine points, while Mayberry added five.The Rams tallied 12 points in the fourth quarter. TyShai Pearson scored all eight of her points in the final frame.
Tolton’s victory snapped a three-game losing streak and was its first win since the Russellville Tournament consolation game against Eugene on Jan. 28.
“We focus on doing things inside the circle,” Gibson said, “meaning we focus on ourselves and our mission, not outside factors that we can’t control. It helps us really self evaluate and move our goals toward the positive level.”
The Trailblazers will next take on Clopton at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Hall of Fame Classic at Tolton.
“We got a lot of work to do on Clopton presses,” Sam Sexauer said. “We want to learn how to get better at breaking good presses.”
