Tolton girls basketball came into the Class 3 District 7 as the bottom seed, but the Trailblazers were able score a massive 57-24 upset against third-seeded South Callaway in Mokane.
South Callaway (14-10) had no answer for Tolton’s defense throughout the game. The Trailblazers (5-14) held the Bulldogs to less than double digits in every quarter, punctuated by allowing just one point in the fourth quarter.
Brooklyn Coolley led the Trailblazers with 17 points, which included three 3-pointers. Sadie Sexauer had 14 points for Tolton.
Tolton’s next district game will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against second-seeded Hermann in Hermann.
Tolton boys basketball pulls away against St. Francis Borgia
Tolton boys basketball defeated St. Francis Borgia 77-55 on the road. The Trailblazers used a big second half to pull away from the Knights to wrap up their regular season.
Borgia (15-10) played Tolton (17-8) tough for the first half, going into halftime down just two. Tolton, however, outscored the Knights 27-11 in the third quarter to cruise to victory.
Tolton’s next game will be in the Class 4 District 9 tournament. The Trailblazers will face the winner of Fatima and Boonville at 7 p.m. March 3 in Columbia.