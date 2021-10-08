Tolton girls cross country took home-course advantage to its potential Friday, placing three of its runners in the top 4 to win the AAA Conference Cross County Championship.
The Trailblazers were led by freshman standout Elyse Williams in 18 minutes, 59 seconds .
Williams wasn't the only freshman to take the podium in the 5K Gans Creek cross country course, with all three spots going to freshman runners.
Lutheran St. Charles' Grace Schaff finished second with a time of 19:55.89, while Tolton's Madison Taylor came third in 20:03.51.
Tolton upperclassman Olivia Andrews finished fourth in 20:16.29, followed by St. Charles freshman Madalyn Mahoney to complete the top 5.
Jillian Andrews and Lainey Maddix finished 10th and 11th, respectively, and the Trailblazers won the team title with 29 points.
St. Charles finished second with 53 points, followed closely by St. Dominic at third with 54 points, which was boosted by a strong effort in the mid pack.
On the boys side, the Trailblazers had no response to the St. Charles front five as the Pirates took six of the top-10 spots to win the team title with 21 points. Tolton finished second with 49 and St. Dominic third with 107.
The Pirates made the podium their own with three of their runners. Caleb Lind led the charge, dominating the whole race to win it in 15:46.12. Lind finished 55 seconds clear of the next runner, fellow Pirate Noah McMullen who finished in 16:41.80. Charles Masa completed St. Charles' domination by finishing third with a time of 17:30.13.
Tolton was led by Garrett Wilmes and John Glaude, with both runners finishing within a second of each other. Wilmes finished fifth in 17:42.96, while Glaude came sixth in 17:43.34. Luke Knollmeyer finished 10th for the Trailblazers in 18:02.87.
Both Tolton boys and girls will return to action Tuesday at the Centralia Invitational.