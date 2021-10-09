Tolton girls golf has a fresh squad of players for the Class 3 District 2 tournament Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club in Labadie.
The Trailblazers' five golfers traveling to districts are Audrey Rischer, Kate Ryan, Katelyn Ankenman, Savanna Hazelrigg and Catherine Fallis. Rischer and Ankenman are the only returning players from last year's district team.
“You know, not only did we have three seniors last year that were all like state players, but then with Audrey coming in as a freshman last year, we knew we had something special,” coach Joe Bradley said. “Losing those three seniors, then only returning kind of our No. 1 and our No. 5 girl.”
Freshman Ryan, one of Tolton’s three newcomers to districts, has impressed Bradley this season.
“So, the first starting point is already mid-70s, high-70s," Bradley said. "I’m really excited to see where we’re showing up by her senior year.”
While it may be her first season at the high school level, Ryan has been playing golf since she was 3½ years old.
“The goal is always to do well, to get to states," Ryan said. "That’s been my goal since I was 9.”
In order to qualify for states, Ryan has been working on parts of her game that could use some improvement.
“My chipping is definitely always a constant just like putting," she said. "But especially going to districts, I will be hitting the range more than a few times.”
In addition to new players, Tolton will be playing in a new class. Last season, the Traiblazers were in the Class 2 District 2 tournament and competed against smaller schools.
“We used to be pretty familiar with competition in Class 2 or in Class 1 because we’re seeing the same schools,” Bradley said.
Tolton played two matches this week, finishing first at the Battle Invitational on Tuesday and second at the Columbia Quad on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Trailblazers played their final round of the Tolton Cup, an intrasquad Ryder Cup-like tournament. The Trailblazers' white team (Rischer, Hazelrigg, Isabel Kliethermes and Fallis) defeated the blue team (Ankenman, Ryan, Natalia Evans and Gwen Park), winning four of the seven matches.
On Sunday morning, Tolton will travel to Labadie and participate in a practice round at Wolf Hollow Golf Club. The Trailblazers will return to the course at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
“I think as long as our girls stay focused and be gritty out there and don’t give up, I’m hopeful we can still pull it off,” Bradley said.