Tolton girls golf will see a familiar foe at the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Golf Championships on Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Among the teams joining the Trailblazers is Springfield, which beat out Tolton last season for the Class 2 state championship. They’ll see each other again this week, up a class from a season ago.
The Fightin’ Irish won last season’s title with a 72-over-par 640; the Trailblazers finished second with a 676.
Not only were Springfield and Tolton No. 1 and No. 2 on the team leaderboard, their top golfers were as well.
The Fightin’ Irish’s Reagan Zibilski finished first and carded a 3-under-par 139. The Trailblazers’ Audrey Rischer placed second with a 153.
“Honestly, Reagan is just — I mean, she hits the ball a mile,” Rischer said.
Both players return this season. Rischer is joined on Tolton’s state squad by Kate Ryan, Katelyn Ankenman and Savanna Hazelrigg.
Tolton and Springfield won their respective district tournaments Monday.
The Trailblazers shot an 81-over-par 365 to win the Class 3 District 2 tournament in Labadie. The Fightin’ Irish scored a 20-over-par 304 to win the Class 3 District 3 tournament in Springfield.
Springfield’s four golfers competing at state finished in the top four at districts.
Zibilski signed for a 4-under-par 67, Lyla Louderbaugh carded a 74, Kyleigh Pfitzner posted a 77 and Celia Stiltner shot a 86.
Tolton coach Joe Bradley said “any of them could probably win state.”
“Springfield Catholic is such a juggernaut right now in girls golf that it would take something pretty miraculous to go and catch them,” Bradley said.
Meanwhile, the Traiblazers’ four players heading to state placed first, third, 21st and 23rd at districts.
Rischer scored a 1-over-par 72, Ryan signed for an 84, Ankenman carded a 104 and Hazelrigg posted a 105.
Weather did play a factor in Tolton’s higher scores.
There was a 20-minute rain delay and strong winds Monday in Labadie.
“To play in those conditions and to really avoid any kind of huge blow up holes, you know, out there, there’s a lot of spots with the wind blowing that you can make some high numbers,” Bradley said. “They didn’t make a lot of birdies or pars, but for the most part, they kept it to bogeys and double bogeys without making 9s and 10s.”
The Fightin’ Irish have yet to play a match at Meadow Lake Acres this season, while the Traiblazers won the Helias Invitational at the course Sept. 8.
Rischer shot a 60 in the invitational to set the MSHSAA girls golf record for a par-72 course. Previously, the record was held by Springfield’s Zibilski, who scored a 69 last year in the state tournament.
“I (would) love to see Audrey win it,” Bradley said. “I think she’s worked so hard and certainly loves that course and has had some tough battles with Reagan over the years,”
Joining Tolton and Springfield at the state tourney are Webster Groves, Glendale, Ladue Horton Watkins, Rolla, Pembroke Hill and Platte County.