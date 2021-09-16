Even though Southern Boone girls golf had one less golfer than Tolton, the Trailblazers totaled 26 fewer shots as a team than the Eagles in a dual match Thursday at Eagle Knoll Golf Club in Hartsburg.
Tolton had 171 shots in total, while Southern Boone had 197.
The Trailblazers made light work of the Eagles, and light work of Eagle Knoll’s seventh hole. Audrey Rischer carded an eagle on the Par 5, while Katelyn Ankenman made birdie.
“Gwen (Park) made a par there, Savanna (Hazelrigg) made a par there,” Tolton coach Joe Bradley said. “So, it’s kind of cool you run into play smart because you have to, like, lay up short of, like, a creek there.”
The Trailblazers’ top 4 was led by overall leader Rischer who scored a 3-under-par 33, followed by Kate Ryan who posted 40 and Ankenman who carded 47.
Park, Tolton’s fifth-placed golfer, who posted 53 for the day, impressed Bradley the most out of any Trailblazer.
“What’s cool is she (Park) parred her last three holes, which usually, like, if you’re shooting like high 50s, low 60s, like, this is not a lot pars people throw in there but — so she had a couple of rough holes — but then ended with three straight pars, and that was, that was awesome,” Bradley said.
The rest of Tolton’s individual scores were Savanna Hazelrigg who finished fourth on the team with a 51, and sixth on the team was Catherine Fallis who shot 63.