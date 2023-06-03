The Tolton girl's soccer team celebrate their first-ever state title on Saturday

The Tolton girls soccer team celebrates its first state title Saturday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton. The Trailblazers defeated Villa Duchesne 1-0 behind an Ava Martin goal and a stout defensive performance.

 Courtesy of Steve Long, Father Tolton H.S. Photographer

FENTON — The tears in Tolton girls soccer coach Chuck Register’s eyes said it all.

Register, coaching in his 14th final four as a head coach, finally had a chance to hold a first-place trophy as Tolton girls soccer defeated Villa Duchesne 1-0 on Saturday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in the MSHSAA Class 1 championship game.

