FENTON — The tears in Tolton girls soccer coach Chuck Register’s eyes said it all.
Register, coaching in his 14th final four as a head coach, finally had a chance to hold a first-place trophy as Tolton girls soccer defeated Villa Duchesne 1-0 on Saturday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in the MSHSAA Class 1 championship game.
“You couldn’t ask for greater ladies,” Register said. “(This) is an awesome team. It is just a wonderful ride that I get to go along with.”
For the second consecutive final-four game, Tolton entered halftime in a scoreless draw. Once again, though, the Trailblazers scored the go-ahead goal, this time from Ava Martin in the 58th minute.
Martin capitalized on a free kick, slicing a ball through the box on a couple of hops and into the left-bottom corner of the net for the tiebreaking strike.
“My plan was, obviously, to make it on frame but also to have it where somebody could run up and score off it, too,” Martin said. “It was relief and like (so) much excitement happening.”
The goal, Martin’s sixth of the season, pulled Tolton one step closer to its first state championship in girls soccer.
Rachel Tipton, the Trailblazers’ junior goalkeeper, and Tolton’s stout defense provided the rest of the ingredients for the team’s sixth consecutive shutout victory.
Tipton stopped a pair of would-be goals with diving saves within minutes of each other. In the 50th minute, she stood her ground as Olivia Decker broke away from the pack. Two minutes later, she stopped another chance with a dive to her right.
“Honestly, there’s no thoughts,” said Tipton, who totaled five saves. “Its just reaction time, and I owe that to (goalie) coach (Madeline Schnurr), who got me in this shape.”
Tolton held the Saints to only five shots on goal, a stark contrast to Villa Duchesne’s four-goal, 11-shot performance Friday against Saxony Lutheran, the third-place winner.
The Trailblazers, led by Martin along the back line, relied on their signature defense to seal their victory. Tolton finished its season with a shutout stretch totaling 482 minutes, including all of postseason play.
“This is a tenacious defense,” Register said. “Today was just to show everybody here on this stage how great this team became from the beginning of the year to now.”
Tolton thwarted several of the Saints’ chances, including a slide and clear in the 12th minute to prevent a scoring chance.
Perhaps the most important, though, came near the 70th minute, when Claire Condict broke up a breakaway with a perfectly timed clearance that sent the ball to the sidelines.
“We knew she could make those runs to help us out in the back against (Izzy Miller),” Register said. “That was what her job was today.”
Miller, who is Villa Duchesne’s leading scorer, attempted to build off her two-goal effort Friday, utilizing her speed and athleticism to create mismatches along the back line.
That determination led to only two shots, both of which were not on goal, but her impact was felt.
“She’s our motor up top,” Villa Duchesne coach Steve Stoll said. “She’s a difference-maker for us to be able to stretch the game a little bit and get deeper and get into the good areas of the field.”
Defender Allison Frame led the Saints with two shots on goal, including a shot off a free kick in the sixth minute that required Tipton to make a leaping save. Other than that, only Ella Anthon, Anna Winter and Decker tallied single shots on goal.
The Saints nearly took the lead in the 34th minute, when a header clanked off the post and into the net. An offsides call extinguished that celebration, though.
“The linesman had it up right away,” Stoll said.
With the goal off the board, Tolton continued to battle into halftime. The Trailblazers’ offense took off in the second half, though, consistently applying pressure in the attacking third.
Kensie Serio and Adelaide Devine accounted for that pressure, tallying two shots on goal apiece throughout the game. Serio, in particular, showcased her aggressiveness on the offensive end, nearly adding to the lead with a powerful shot in the 53rd minute.
“I just think we work really hard to possess the ball,” Serio said. “A lot of teams like to just have two really fast girls and kick it (to them), and I feel like we play really well through everybody.”
Tolton, showcasing that ball movement, kept the pressure on Villa Duchesne to the final whistle, a moment that sent the girls leaping into each other’s arms.
“God is good; it’s like Father Mike (Coleman) says every time,” said Macie Parmer, who scored the lone goal in Tolton’s 1-0 semifinal victory over Bishop LeBlond on Friday. “We played to our strengths, and we didn’t change our game. And that’s why we won.”
Parmer represents one of 10 seniors who played their final game in a Tolton uniform, capping an end to a high school career that started with the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the team’s freshman season.
Now, just four seasons removed from that start, the Trailblazers’ seniors will always have a place in history as state champions.
“Persevering through adversity and hard work does everything,” Parmer said. “Hard work pays off, and it clearly did. ... We’re always working toward one goal, and that was it. We got to do it.”