Scoring 19 goals through the first four games of the season and only allowing five, Tolton (5-0) was set to keep the streak going Tuesday as the team faced off against Lutheran St. Charles.
However, the red-hot Trailblazer offense seemed to have cooled off during the match’s first half, with the Crusaders outshooting them 9-2. Tolton’s offense would eventually heat up in the second half, with forward Lainey Maddix scoring the game’s only goal in a 1-0 victory.
Lutheran’s physical defense wasn’t the only thing keeping Tolton’s offense in check. With wind gusts over 25 mph, it was anyone’s guess where the ball would end up once it was kicked in the air.
“I’ve had teams play in this before,” coach Chuck Register said. “It’s difficult to move the ball. We needed to keep it on the ground and let the ball do the work.”
The Trailblazers made their first shot on goal in the 33rd minute, leaving a lot of pressure on sophomore goalkeeper Rachel Tipton and a young backline comprised of three sophomores (Sarah Steevens, Claire Condict and Emma Mallet) and one freshman (Ava Martin). While young, Tolton’s defense played a critical role in keeping things close . Tipton had 11 saves on 11 shots during the match.
With a tied game at half, frustration was building among the Crusaders. Despite a dominant start, Lutheran struggled to find the back of the net as as result of the stout Trailblazers defense, leading to multiple fouls called against the Crusaders including forward Lauren Nevins receiving a yellow card after pulling a Tolton player to the ground.
“We told them it’s going to be like this when we play teams from Saint Louis,” Register said. “If they start playing the man instead of the ball, let the refs handle it, and we’ll just keep playing our game.”
The difference in the two halves was like night and day, with the Trailblazers immediately applying pressure and recording a shot within the half’s first minute, something the team knew they could pull off.
“They said they could beat their defense,” Register said about his players at the half.
Tolton clawed its way back in the shot count, eventually surpassing Lutheran 12-11. The Trailblazers finally struck gold at the 69th minute after a left-footed pass from forward Anna Beckett across midfield found Maddix. Maddix worked her way past two defenders at the top corner of the box, getting the ball across her body. She buried it in the back of the net.
“We’re a well balanced team,” Register said. “You don’t know where the play is going to come from. So many people can get shots, we just started to put everything together as the game went on.”
With an undefeated start to the season, things only look to get better as the Trailblazers gear up for their next match.
“We’re still putting everything together,” Register said. “We just need to continue to play our game.”