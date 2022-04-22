Tolton girls soccer wasted no time kicking things off in the sixth annual Tolton Soccer Tournament with forward Adelaide Devine scoring in the first 30 seconds of the Trailblazers' game against Quincy Notre Dame.
Devine caught the Raiders off guard, bursting her way up the left side of the field and working past two defenders. Finding plenty of space and time to settle right in front of the goal, Devine buried it giving the Trailblazers an early lead that didn't last in the 2-1 defeat.
Despite a quick start, a physical and aggressive Quincy defense left Tolton unable to score for the remainder of the afternoon. The Raiders responded quickly with a goal in the third minute, and another in the second half resulted in Quincy's victory and the Trailblazer's first loss of the season.
"(Quincy) really clogged the middle in the first half. We couldn't get the ball through," Tolton coach Chuck Register said. "We have to take the ball to the line and get behind the defense. Just something to keep preaching and teaching."
While the offense struggled, the Trailblazers defense played strong, keeping Quincy from building on its lead. The Raiders outshot Tolton 12-10. In such a close match, it didn't take long for things to get physical. An elbow to Tolton midfielder Emma Mallett's back almost resulted in a goal off of a free kick the final minute before halftime, one of a few close chances the Trailblazers had.
Three yellow cards were shown, two against the Raiders and one for Tolton.
"There was some pushing," Register said. "Lot of using their body and sending the ball over the top of us. They were trying to intimidate us, but we showed some hard nose play. We didn't back down."
The Trailblazers stayed aggressive throughout the match despite the physicality. Forward Lainey Maddix continued attacking, almost scoring on a couple of occasions. She worked her way up the right side and got past a Raiders defender near the 68th minute. Similar to what Devine had pulled off at the beginning of the match, Maddix nearly made it work again, but Quincy's goalkeeper responded quickly, coming up to the forward and blocking the shot.
"We're not going to turn down from another team's physicality," Register said. "We want to find out how they play and deal with it. We continued to pass and we had chances. We still played great defense."
Tolton dominates Fatima in second match of the Tolton Tournament
Tolton bounced back in a big way as it cruised past Fatima in a convincing 7-0 victory.
Forward Macie Parmer led the Trailblazers with a hat trick, one of four Tolton scorers. Maddix scored two goals, and midfielders Kensie Serio and Aubrey Willmeth each scored one.
This was the team's fourth shutout of the season.
Tolton plays its final game of the tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday against Fulton.