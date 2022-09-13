Tolton won its sixth match of the season Tuesday via a 7-2 win over Moberly.
Moberly is off to a rough start this season, with a 1-5 record.
Tolton faces Rosati-Kain in a road matchup Friday, while Moberly hosts Mexico on Thursday.
Hickman has been on fire this season, winning all six of its previous matches ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.
The Kewpies didn’t miss a beat in a 9-0 win over Battle on Tuesday.
The Kewpies are now 7-0 this season.
Ada Kirkpatrick and Molly Hume have been key players for Hickman this season with both yet to lose a match.
Hickman looks to make it eight-for-eight when it travels to Smith-Cotton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Battle has a road matchup with Helias at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rock Bridge put on a show against Smith-Cotton, prevailing in a 8-1 victory, improving the Bruins to 9-2 on the season.
Four of Rock Bridge’s six singles matches resulted in a decisive 8-0 victory for Rock Bridge.
The other two single games both ended in 8-1 victories for the Bruins.
Smith-Cotton has struggled this season, failing to win a match, dropping to 0-7.
Rock Bridge’s coach Ben Loeb reached a milestone 1,200th win on Wednesday after the Bruins defeated Edwardsville and Fayetteville at the Columbia Duals.
Loeb had broken the previous record for coaching wins, which was set at 1,138 wins back in March of 2021.
The performance by Rock Bridge today was indicative of Loeb’s strong coaching as the Bruins continue a strong start to their season.
The Bruins begin play at the Columbia Tournament at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
