Tolton girls track and field brought home the MSHSAA Class 2 District 4 championship Saturday in Mokane.

Overall, the Trailblazers accumulated eight wins and 18 qualifying performances for sectionals to score 150 points and take the title over second-place Harrisburg, which had 97 points.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu