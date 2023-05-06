Tolton girls track and field brought home the MSHSAA Class 2 District 4 championship Saturday in Mokane.
Overall, the Trailblazers accumulated eight wins and 18 qualifying performances for sectionals to score 150 points and take the title over second-place Harrisburg, which had 97 points.
Sophomore Elyse Wilmes stood on the top step of the podium four times in the meet. The reigning Class 3 800-meter champion won the 800 and 1,600 races and also anchored the winning 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Sisters Olivia and Jillian Andrews each brought home an individual win in the 3,200 and the 400, respectively. Olivia, the elder of the two, earned second-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600. Jillian competed on three of the four winning relays, with both her and Olivia competing in the 4x800.
Freshman Makaylin Viet earned three podiums, finishing third in both the 800 and 1,600 behind Wilmes and Olivia Andrews and second behind Olivia Andrews in the 3,200.
The Trailblazers had five athletes qualify for sectionals in the field events. Freshman Carly Meyer leapt her way to second place in the long jump, while sophomore Jillian Aholt finished in fourth. In the triple jump, freshman Montana Strobel placed third in the triple jump, with eighth grader Aimi Zimmerman coming in right behind in fourth. The four also formed the winning 4x100 relay, which finished in 53.09 seconds.
Junior Eva Viox earned a second-place finish in the javelin throw with a top toss of 110 feet, 4 inches.
The Trailblazers that qualified will next compete in the Class 2 Sectional 3 meet, which will be held Saturday at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout. The boys track and field team will compete in the Class 3 District 4 meet Saturday in Wentzville.
Tolton boys tennis’ Farnan captures individual district title
Tolton boys tennis earned three podiums, including a win by junior Brady Farnan, at the MSHSAA Class 1 District 7 individual tournament at Cosmo Park in Columbia.
Farnan defeated Kirksville’s Gavin Pike 6-4, 6-4 in the final match.
Junior Steven Becvar placed third in the singles competition, while junior Luke Knollmeyer and freshman Matthew Jagger took home third in the doubles competition.
The Trailblazers next face Columbia Independent in the MSHSAA Class 1 District 7 semifinals, which begin at 4 p.m. Monday at Cosmo Park.
Kewpies baseball sweeps road doubleheader
Hickman baseball swept its doubleheader against Rolla and Springfield Catholic in Rolla.
The Kewpies defeated Rolla 7-3 in Game 1. Kaelin Tindall led the Hickman offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run.
The Kewpies cruised to a 12-3 win over Springfield Catholic in Game 2. Zach Bates accounted for half of Hickman’s runs, going 4-for-5 with a home run and six RBI. Braden Hemmer and Reiss Beahan each had two RBI. Tanner Graham struck out seven to earn the win.
Hickman (19-10) next hosts Battle at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Spartans baseball falls in doubleheader
Battle baseball lost both games of its doubleheader in St. Elizabeth, losing to Camdenton 5-3 and St. Elizabeth 7-5.
The Spartans (12-20) have lost four straight games and eight of their past 10.
Wichita State commit Kam Durnin powered Camdenton, hitting a two-run home run to put the game out of reach in the fourth inning.
Hoping to end its skid, Battle next faces Hickman on the road Tuesday.