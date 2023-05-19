Tolton girls track and field collected two state titles to help take the lead in the team scores after Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 2 State Championships on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
The Trailblazers won their titles in the 4x800- and 3,200-meter races. The team of Jillian Andrews, Olivia Andrews, Madison Taylor and Elyse Wilmes took the title in the relay with a time of 9 minutes, 42.60 seconds to secure 10 points for the team. Olivia Andrews would get Tolton's second win on the day in the 3,200, crossing the line in 11:02.24. Makaylin Viet would cross the line next in 11:21.46 to secure a 1-2 finish and 18 points for the Trailblazers in the event. Aimi Zimmerman rounded out the scoring for Tolton with an eighth-place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 6 inches. The 4x400 relay also finished second in the preliminary round to qualify for the finals, which will be held Friday.