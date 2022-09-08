Tolton running back Scotty Harris celebrates after the team’s first touchdown (copy)

Tolton running back Scotty Harris celebrates after the Trailblazers scored a touchdown last Friday in Columbia. Tolton faces Louisiana for the first time in program history Friday in Louisiana, Missouri.

 Madi Winfield/Missourian

In the first two weeks of play, Tolton football came away with two thrilling contests. After a heartbreaking last-second 34-29 loss to Putnam County at home , the Trailblazers head on the road for the second time this season to face Louisiana.

While it was the first loss of the year, Tolton coach Michael Egnew noted that his team isn’t taking it so heavily. For a program that was in a different place when Egnew arrived, the fourth year coach expects his team to rebound quickly this Friday in Louisiana, Missouri.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you