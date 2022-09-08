In the first two weeks of play, Tolton football came away with two thrilling contests. After a heartbreaking last-second 34-29 loss to Putnam County at home , the Trailblazers head on the road for the second time this season to face Louisiana.
While it was the first loss of the year, Tolton coach Michael Egnew noted that his team isn’t taking it so heavily. For a program that was in a different place when Egnew arrived, the fourth year coach expects his team to rebound quickly this Friday in Louisiana, Missouri.
”They’re ready to go. This is not our first rodeo. You gotta remember we didn’t win a game the first two years I was here,” Egnew said. “We had 17 players, so we’ve been on this road before. We’ve lost games, they adjust well and they’re ready to go.”
Including a 27-26 victory over Salisbury, the Trailblazers sit with a point difference of -4, scoring 56 points while allowing 60. Their opponent Louisiana possesses a point differential of -82. In its first two weeks, Louisiana faced Bowling Green and Crystal City. The Bulldogs lost both games by a combined score of 108-26. The worst of the two came against Bowling Green by a score of 68-6.
Offensively, Tolton has the capability to light up the scoreboard. The Trailblazers are talented on that side of the ball, with senior quarterback Jake Ryan throwing for 461 yards (230.5 yards per game) and two scores through two games.
Junior wide receiver Cameron Lee leads all Tolton receivers with 178 total yards on 15 receptions and a score. Senior wide receiver James Lee leads Tolton in total offensive yards with 211 (165 receiving, 46 rushing) and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving).
Sophomore wide receiver Sam Ryan and senior tight end Justice Martin have recorded 86 and 74 receiving yards, respectively, while senior running back Jake Hoernschmeyer leads all rushers with 133 yards and two scores on 33 carries.
While the Bulldogs have allowed 108 points, Egnew doesn’t think the Bulldogs‘ record truly reflects the strength of the team, similarly with Salisbury and Putnam County. Louisiana has not had a winning record in recent memory, but Egnew doesn’t think that it’s going to be an easy contest.
”I think they’re a tough opponent. They’re proportinate to our size. They run the ball well. They played two really good teams before us,” Egnew said. “Bowling Green is not anybody to joke around with, that’s a great team. I don’t think we can look at them and say, ‘hey there’s gonna be a lot of points going up.’ They’re much better than they’ve shown in the first two games.”}