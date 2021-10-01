Tolton survived a late comeback attempt by Salisbury to secure a 28-22 victory Friday on the road. The win marks three straight for the Trailblazers, who have not lost since Week 2 at Putnam County.
Jonah Lybeck-Brown and James Lee led the way for Tolton. Lybeck-Brown threw for 167 yards and a touchdown with one interception, while Lee had another outstanding performance, scoring two touchdowns and nabbing the game-clinching interception on the Panthers’ final drive.
Salisbury started off with a fast-paced offense, running a lot of read options as it struck first on a 29-yard pass from quarterback Grant Biere to Gabe Haines. The Panthers were within striking distance late in the first quarter before an interception by Ethan Hentges gave possession back to Tolton. The Trailblazers threw an interception on the next drive.
Tolton (4-1) scored 14 unanswered points to end the first half. Julian McKoy scored from 9 yards out, followed by an 11-yard TD run from Lee as the Trailblazers took a 14-6 lead to the locker room.
In the second half, Tolton scored another 14 straight as Lee scored on a 43-yard scamper in the third quarter. Braden Willmeth punched it in from 2 yards out later in the third to put Tolton up 28-6. Willmeth had another solid outing, finishing with more than 200 yards from scrimmage.
After a long kick return by Salisbury put it inside the 10-yard line, Biere scored from inside the 5 as the third quarter was closing, bringing the Panthers within two scores heading into the fourth.
From there, it almost fell apart for Tolton.
After another long drive that saw the Trailblazers again in the red zone, the Panthers blocked a field goal to prevent Tolton from extending its lead. The Panthers then scored on a 63-yard pass to Daniel White on the first play of the drive to pull within six.
Salisbury turned Tolton over on downs and was left with one last attempt to tie or win the game with just over a minute left. After a pass interference call on Tolton put the Panthers near midfield, Lee made the game-saving interception with 5 seconds remaining to ice the game.
After the game, Trailblazers coach Michael Egnew applauded his team for the win but said it could have played smarter.
“Honestly that game was close because of our own effort. We can play a little better than that,” Egnew said. “But overall, I thought we did fight hard and play hard, we just (have) to play a little bit smarter.”