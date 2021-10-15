Although it was senior night, junior James Lee was the man of the hour for Tolton.
The Trailblazers defeated Cuba 33-20 on Friday on the shoulders of five Lee touchdowns. The win gave Tolton (5-2) its first winning season since 2015. Cuba fell to 0-8 .
“It’s just awesome, you know, they played a great game tonight,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “Our playmakers came out and made the plays when they needed to make them. I’m just really proud of all of them.”
Tolton kicked off the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown by Lee on a pass from quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown. The drive saw the duo account for all 75 yards as Tolton took an 8-0 lead.
After Cuba tied the game late in the first, Lee made magic, first muffing a punt return, then recovering to take it more than 70 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter. Brian DeClue tied the game for the Wildcats with 2:30 left in the half before Lee caught a 30-yard touchdown pass right before the half ended to give Tolton a 20-14 lead at the break.
The Wildcats fumbled on their first drive of the second half, and Tolton capitalized with a 66-yard touchdown pass to Lee. Cuba then led a methodical drive down the field, capped off by a 5-yard touchdown to pull within seven.
The Trailblazers made a crucial error in the fourth just outside the red zone, as Braden Willmeth fumbled to give Cuba possession and a chance to tie the game. But the second play of the drive was a pass picked off and taken back for six by none other than Lee to give Tolton the 33-20 lead and ice the game.
Lee finished with 176 receiving yards to go along with his five touchdowns. Lybeck-Brown had a better showing this week with more than 200 yards passing and three touchdowns. More importantly, he didn't have an interception after throwing four last week.
A key to Tolton’s impressive showing was improved run defense. After a lackluster showing last week, the Trailblazers defense held its own against Cuba’s persistent ground attack.
“We practiced super hard on the run,” Egnew said. “Our mindset all week was ‘if you stop the run, you win the game.’ (We) had several drives where (we) did a pretty good job of doing that… (Cuba) didn’t pass very well against us, so once we stopped the run that was kind of the game there."
Offensively, though, Lee was critical on Friday, as he has been to Tolton's season.
“It’s huge for us,” Egnew said. “I mean, the kid can absolutely play. You got to have guys like him whenever you win. When you have winning seasons, you have players like that on your team. … We’re excited to have him. We’ll have him for another year, so that’s a good thing for us.”