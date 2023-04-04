Tolton girls track earned second place at the Owensville Open on Tuesday.

Trailblazers junior Elyse Wilmes finished the 400-meter dash in 57.58 seconds, notching the fastest time in the state for the distance.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you