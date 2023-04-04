Tolton girls track earned second place at the Owensville Open on Tuesday.
Trailblazers junior Elyse Wilmes finished the 400-meter dash in 57.58 seconds, notching the fastest time in the state for the distance.
Freshman Makaylin Viet recorded a personal record and first-place finish in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:38.67.
Tolton boys finished fourth as a team in the meet. Lucas Boyer and Carson Jacaway picked up first and second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.10 and 12.46, respectively.
Boyer earned a second gold medal, finishing first in the 200-meter dash in 23.69 seconds.
Battle boys suffered an 8-1 loss to Columbia Independent.
Battle freshman Devin Brown defeated Ethan Abadi in singles to earn the Spartans’ sole team point.
In doubles, Battle sophomores Spencer Baker and Amin Gozal went back and forth with Columbia Independent’s Eric Dirksmeyer and Sam East. The Spartans duo eventually fell to the Lions 8-6.
Battle boys tennis (0-1) next faces Helias at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City.
Tolton boys golf defeated Fulton 9-0 in its home opener. The Trailblazers (1-2) next face Duchesne on the road at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hickman girls soccer made its first entry into the win column with a 3-0 victory over Camdenton. Claire Glaude, Hattie Hayes and Allison Hall all scored for the Kewpies.
Hickman (1-2) takes on Northwest at 6 p.m. Friday at home.
Battle baseball dropped 6-4 to Fatima. The Spartans (3-8) next face Warrensburg at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the West Central Missouri Tournament at Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.
Tolton girls soccer lost to Borgia 2-1. Adelaide Devine earned the sole goal for the Trailblazers.
Tolton (1-2) travels to take on Bishop DuBourg at 5 p.m. Wednesday in St. Louis.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
