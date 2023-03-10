Defense wins championships.
Tolton boys basketball has embodied that age-old message in its run through Class 4 postseason play, and Friday's game in Bolivar was no different.
Facing Class 4 District 11 champion Logan-Rogersville (26-4), Tolton (21-9) held the Wildcats to their lowest-scoring game of the season in a 51-35 quarterfinal victory.
"I think we did a really good job of applying smart ball pressure, and then guys being in the right spot (defensively)," Tolton Coach Jeremy Osborne said. "We had some really sharp rotations...and then we were able to contest everything."
Defensive intensity has become the Trailblazers' identity this season, punctuated by their postseason performance. Tolton has not allowed more than 40 points to any of its four opponents in the playoffs.
Logan-Rogersville felt the brunt of that pressure throughout the first half, scoring only seven total points before halftime . Tolton closed the first half on a 19-3 run to enter the locker room with a 12-point lead.
"It all stemmed from the defensive end," Osborne said. "We were able to get out in transition a little bit. ... We were able to get to the rim or find open shooters."
Senior forward Izaak Porter fueled the dominant stretch with a pair of 3-pointers, scoring all eight of his points in the first half.
His efforts preluded a dominant second-half effort from sophomore guard Exavier Wilson, who tallied 15 of his team-high 18 points after the break.
Senior Curry Sutherland, the Wildcats' leading scorer, found limited success against the Trailblazers' size and on-ball pressure. He scored just 10 points in the contest, recording only two in the first half.
"Blake Pingeton did a good job, Izaak Porter did a great job defensively (and) Will Fretwell too, all on Sutherland," Osborne said.
Fellow Logan-Rogersville senior Brody McNiel tried to lead a second-half comeback, tallying all of his team-high 11 points in the second half. His efforts were not enough, though, as Tolton outscored the Wildcats 32-28 in the final two periods.
Tolton faced its own first-half offensive woes early in the quarterfinal matchup, going scoreless for almost five minutes to start the game. However, as the Trailblazers have done throughout the season, they rallied behind their intensity.
Porter answered Logan-Rogersville's 4-0 start with a 3-pointer to start Tolton off. From there, Wilson and senior guard James Lee added a pair of baskets, respectively, to give the Trailblazers the lead for good.
"We knew that their zone would be a problem for us at times, but our guys did a really good job of playing with poise, playing with confidence, being patient and then being able to get the ball to the middle and create," Osborne said.
Balance and depth have also become features of this Trailblazers team that does not have a true star, rather a team full of high-quality athletes and imposing defenders. Before Tolton's quarterfinal matchup, those features were reflected in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association All-Conference honors.
Senior center Evens Appolon, who finished with nine points against the Wildcats, was named the AAA Defensive Player of the Year, while Wilson took home Newcomer of the Year honors after joining Tolton from Jefferson City.
Appolon and Lee were also named to the AAA All-Conference First Team, adding to Wilson (Second Team), Porter (Second Team), freshman Blake Pingeton (Honorable Mention) and junior Will Fretwell (Honorable Mention).
"It's all well-deserved," Osborne said. "Two guys that I think I'm extremely happy for are...Blake and Will."
Pingeton and Fretwell, who are not usually among the team's leading scorers, provide an impact beyond the stat sheet with their length and size. The pair, alongside Porter, held their own against Sutherland on Friday, much like they have throughout postseason play.
Tolton capitalized in another way that is crucial in postseason play: from the free throw line.
The Trailblazers finished 22-of-26 from the charity stripe, including an 85% mark in the fourth quarter alone. Wilson led this charge, making all 12 of his free throws, while Lee added another four.
That effort helped Tolton withstand Logan-Rogersville's highest-scoring quarter of the game, as McNiel and Sutherland flipped the tempo to their side. But the pair, who are both committed to play baseball at Missouri State, could not prolong their final basketball season.
For Tolton, the focus now shifts to the Show Me Showdown.
The Trailblazers will challenge 16-time state champion Vashon in the Class 4 semifinal at 2 p.m. Thursday in Springfield. In their quarterfinal, the Wolverines cruised to a 77-45 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.
"They're the class of the state, year-in and year-out, in regards to basketball," Osborne said. "We're going to have our hands full, but we're glad to accept the challenge."