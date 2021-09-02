After starting the season off strong last week with a win in its home opener, Tolton football will travel to Unionville to face Putnam County in a Class I matchup.
Road trip
This game will be the first of three straight on the road for the Trailblazers.
Despite the frequent traveling the team will be doing for the next three weeks, coach Michael Egnew has confidence that his team will be prepared and ready to play hard.
“First of all, they kind of like going on the road… it’s got this atmosphere that they enjoy”, Egnew said. “They’re super pumped, they’ve been pumped for the past couple weeks, so I don’t think motivation will be the issue… I am excited to see what we can do on the road.”
Injury update
The Trailblazers will be without starting tight end and linebacker Ethan Hentges , who suffered a dislocated kneecap last Friday in the home opener. It seems as though Hentges has avoided a long term injury and should be on the field in a matter of weeks, Egnew said.
“I’m probably thinking a couple, two or three more weeks, is what they’re saying,” he said.
Game plan
The Trailblazers are facing a Putnam County team coming off a disappointing 50-14 loss to Highland in its season opener.
Putnam County and the Trailblazers each had similarly rough 2020 seasons, and both want to improve their records this season.
Tolton’s offense was impressive in its win last week, with its trio of Jonah Lybeck-Brown, Braden Willmeth and Landon Block leading the charge. Egnew said the team “schemes up everybody depending on their defense,” and has faith that the offense will continue to flourish.
“It’ll look good. I think we’re excited,” he said. “The quarterbacks are really honing in at practice, so that’s gonna help us as well.”