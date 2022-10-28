Tolton wide receiver James Lee runs with the ball (copy)

Tolton wide receiver James Lee runs with the ball last Friday at Tolton in Columbia. The Trailblazers take on North Callaway in the Class 2 District 2 quarterfinals Friday on their home field.

 Anna Griffin/Missourian

For Tolton football (7-2), a hard-fought win over Fayette on Friday awarded the Trailblazers a home playoff game against North Callaway (7-3) as opposed to going on the road for the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 quarterfinals.

“I mean, that’s huge,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “I think it’s the first playoff game we’ve (hosted) in six years maybe. It’s definitely the first one I’ve ever had and (the first) any of the guys on the team have had here.”

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you