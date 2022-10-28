For Tolton football (7-2), a hard-fought win over Fayette on Friday awarded the Trailblazers a home playoff game against North Callaway (7-3) as opposed to going on the road for the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 quarterfinals.
“I mean, that’s huge,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “I think it’s the first playoff game we’ve (hosted) in six years maybe. It’s definitely the first one I’ve ever had and (the first) any of the guys on the team have had here.”
With Tolton and every other team in the state in a one-and-done scenario, Egnew doesn’t see any added pressure on the Trailblazers.
“They are playing loose and having fun,” Egnew said. “I mean, (North Callaway) is a good team we play — it’s gonna be a good matchup for us. They can pass the ball, we can pass the ball, and it’s gonna be a fun game to watch.”
The operator of Tolton’s passing attack is junior quarterback Jake Ryan. Despite battling some bad weather the first few days of practice, Ryan and the rest of the team is feeling good heading into districts.
Ryan and many other players on the roster were a part of the Trailblazers’ state championship baseball team over the summer.
“That was pretty cool last year, going through all of the districts, sectionals and obviously playing state,” Ryan said. “It’ll be really cool to do that in another sport. Getting the experience of that last year, I kind of know how the playoffs work more and just can help my team out.”
After being a part of a championship team, Ryan thinks the experience can give Tolton something unique for the rest of the season.
“I think it definitely (gives us) an advantage over some teams that maybe haven’t had that same success,” Ryan said. “I’ve been telling my teammates this week to just keep staying true to what we’ve been doing all season and don’t change anything just because it’s playoffs.”
Egnew’s message to the team and the seniors throughout the week is a simple one.
“My thing is if you can win in November, you’ll be remembered, and you have to win this game to get to November,” Egnew said. “You win this game, and then we’ll move on, we’ll be a team. Teams that play in November, those are the good ones.”