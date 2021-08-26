Kickoff is fast approaching for Tolton.This season, the Trailblazers are looking to find some success under coach Michael Egnew, who is entering his third season as coach. The former Missouri star has totaled just two regular-season wins in his first two seasons as coach.
On the field, senior quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown will start while senior Braden Willmeth will line up behind him in the backfield. It’s Lybeck-Brown’s first season as the starter, and all eyes will be on the pair of seniors to produce on offense for Tolton.
The Trailblazers are coming off a disappointing 1-5 season that ended with a 24-6 loss to Paris in a district quarterfinal.
On the other side of the ball, Sweet Springs is hoping to continue its success from last season under coach Jeff Holtzman. The Greyounds finished 6-3 record and made it to the district championship round before being eliminated by Adrian 28-20.
The first game for Tolton will be a good challenge for the team and will be a nice indicator of where they stand currently. It will also give them the opportunity to find areas of improvement as needed.
This game will most likely be a feeling out process for both teams as the Trailblazers have not faced the Greyhounds.