An impressive defensive effort saw Tolton boys basketball defeat Chaminade Prep 74-65 on Friday night in the 2021 Norm Stewart Classic.
It was a balanced effort by the Trailblazers, as four of their starters scored in double digits. Jevon Porter finished with another double-double and had seven blocks, showing his value as a rim protector for the team. Justin Boyer contributed with 16 points, 12 of which came in the second half.
“I thought we were just executing defensively,” Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. “They were getting one shot, if they got a shot.”
Tolton (4-1) stormed out of the gate early, going on a 13-3 run thanks to some forced turnovers and a fast-paced style of play. The Trailblazers looked to run in transition on almost every Chaminade turnover or missed shot in the first quarter.
Tahki Chievous made his presence felt early with 10 quick points and getting to the line a couple times to set the tone for the contest. Tolton made the most of its opportunities at the charity stripe, only missing two on the night.
“I thought we shot really well from the free-throw line tonight,” Osborne said.
Osborne was impressed with the team’s defensive effort, noting the high-scoring capability of Chaminade.
“That’s a team that can score 90 on any given night,” Osborne said. “They shoot the ball very well, they defend well. Very happy with our defensive effort.”
Tolton expanded on its lead in the second quarter and led by as many as 23. It took a 47-28 lead into the locker room at halftime. The second half for the Trailblazers was not quite like the first, though.
The third quarter was a low-scoring affair, as both teams struggled to take care of the ball. Chaminade went on a late 8-0 run in the third to cut the deficit to 10 to end the quarter and had a chance in the fourth quarter, getting to within six points before Tolton closed out the game.
During the fourth quarter, Aaron Rowe had a rough series of possessions, turning the ball over multiple times. He didn’t let the mistakes phase him, though, as on the possession that followed, Rowe knocked down a huge corner 3 that served as a dagger for Tolton and helped ice the game.
“I think Aaron has no conscience,” Osborne said. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. He’s a 14-year-old kid, he’s going to have ups and downs.”
Rock Bridge falls just short to Pattonville
The Rock Ridge boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker at the Norm Stewart Classic to Pattonville, 53-52.
The Bruins had an opportunity to win the game at the end, but they couldn't get a shot off in time.
Hudson Dercher led the way with 19 points for the Bruins, but it wasn't enough to stop the Pirates from securing the victory.
The Pirates outscored the Bruins 17-11 in the final frame to secure the win.